It sounds like you will have to dig a little deeper into your pockets for the next iPhone - at least the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, anyway.

According to tech analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities (via MacRumors), the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be more expensive than previous Pro models. Pu didn't reveal pricing but reckons the increase is down to new hardware features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, an A17 Bionic chip, more RAM, and a periscope lens for better optical zoom on the Pro Max model.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time rumours of a price hike have surfaced.

A January leak from Weibo also suggested the iPhone 15 series might see a significant price increase, with the Pro and Pro Max models reportedly costing $100 more than their predecessors. But they might come with a 48-megapixel camera, dual front cameras, and a larger camera sensor for better low-light photography.

Writing for HowToiSolve, leaker LeaksApplePro also claimed in January that the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to see price increases. LeaksApplePro suggested Apple plans to make the Pro models more expensive to boost sales of other models. The price hikes are expected to impact customers globally.

The Pro model has been priced at $999 in the US since the iPhone X released in 2017, while the Pro Max has started at $1,099 since the iPhone XS Max launched in 2018. But Apple's been known to increase prices outside the US thanks to currency fluctuations. In the UK, for instance, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at £1,099, while the iPhone 13 Pro was priced at £949. So, it's not shocking to hear the US may now see an increase, especially with inflation.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 15 series in September. Rumuor has it all the models will feature a USB-C port, a Dynamic Island, and a more curved frame.

