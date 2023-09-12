This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phones include the company's news silicon, a grade 5 titanium enclosure, and many other exciting, high-end features. Worth noting is that Apple stuck with the iPhone 15 Pro Max moniker instead of the iPhone 15 Ultra name, which was heavily rumored before the event.

The iPhone 15 Pro devices will drop the vibrate switch. Instead, it'll feature an Action Button that will still let you mute the ringer but will also offer all kinds of other functions that could be useful. It remains to be seen how Apple users will respond to the switch's departure, as it's been a staple of the iPhone since the beginning.

Standby is a new feature that turns on when your phone is sideways and charging. It uses the Always on Display to turn the phone into a bedside clock, showing basic information such as a clock or other quick bits.

The phone will feature a new A17 Pro chip. As expected, Apple announced that the new chip would be among the first to use a 3nm process with 19 billion transistors. It has a new 6-core GPU, which Apple says is the biggest redesign in the history of the company's graphical processors. It'll feature hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, which greatly enhances the visuals of lighting in games.

iPhone 15 Pro is slated to get several big console-level games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage, simultaneously with the console version.

Of course, Apple also updated the cameras for its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with its Photonic Engine. It features a 48MP main sensor with enhanced focus and depth control.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a longer 12MP optical zoom at 5X and 120mm, which is Apple's further zoom yet. Apple's new stabilizer moves in three directions with up to 10,000 micro-adjustments per second. There's also a 12MP ultra-wide lens for extra versatility.