Apple's unannounced iPhone 15 Pro models are said to be getting Wi-Fi 6E according to a new report.

Apple might not have announced the iPhone 15 series yet but there are plenty of rumours going around as to what it will offer when it does. A new report suggests that at least some of the new iPhones will offer improved Wi-Fi connectivity over previous models.

The new report based on information shared by leaker Unknownz21 claims that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will both feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for improved performance, while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will make do with Wi-Fi 6.

Citing internal documentation shared with MacRumors, the outlet says that the new Wi-Fi system will be limited to the best iPhones, as is also expected to be the case with other key improvements. Apple is already expected to reserve the upgraded A17 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to be the only model with a periscope camera.

"MacRumors has seen additional documentation indicating that Wi-Fi 6E will be a Pro-only feature," the outlet says, adding that the leaked documents also show "antenna design changes between the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro."

Wi-Fi 6E requires additional networking hardware in order to function, with both routers and devices required to support the technology. That means that even if people buy the iPhone 15 Pro models, they won't benefit from the extra speed if their home network isn't also WiFi 6E-capable.

The Wi-Fi 5E standard allows devices to use the 6GHz spectrum which enables more bandwidth and in-home coverage, at least in theory. As with all Wi-Fi systems however, actual results will greatly depend on a variety of things including home construction.

Apple has already rolled Wi-Fi 6E out to some of its other devices including the latest Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.

While Apple hasn't yet mentioned when the iPhone 15 series will be announced, it does have a pattern to stick to. Previous iPhones have been announced in or around September, suggesting that we can likely expect the same again in 2023.