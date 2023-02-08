Rumour has it that the peak brightness of Apple's next flagship iPhone will be 2,500 nits.

Apple will reportedly upgrade the display on its next Pro iPhone models, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max said to get a brighter screen.

The manufacturer will allegedly adopt a next-generation Samsung display that is capable of a peak brightness of 2,500 nits - that's 25 per cent brighter than the screen tech in the current iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In all honesty, the latest model has a very bright OLED display anyway, with a 2,000 nits peak brightness. With True Tone turned off and the brightness ramped up to maximum, HDR content punches through well even on particularly sunny days. However, online leaker ShrimpApplePro suggests that Apple will seek to improve on it further.

The self-proclaimed "Vtuber" also says that it will likely appear on the iPhone 15 Pro Max first as the heavily-rumoured Ultra iPhone won't debut until 2024. That'll leave the 2023 Pro Max as the top of the tree this year.

9to5Mac, which reported about the rumour, also spoke to industry analyst Ross Young who hasn't yet heard anything on a brighter OLED panel for the next iPhone. However, he did reveal that there are ways Apple could increase brightness without needing to adopt a new panel. It could use a multi-lens array instead, claims the Apple-specific site, which even the brightness across a substrate to allow for higher lumens output.

That Samsung is developing a new, brighter panel though is cause for speculation. Apple won't want to be left behind other flagships when it comes to offering the best visual experience.

Other recent iPhone 15 rumours include a periscope camera for the 15 Pro Max, and a wireless internet upgrade in the form of Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.

If Apple sticks to convention, the entire iPhone 15 series will be launched in September this year. We should know more about some of the features in June though, as the company will undoubtedly tease its iOS 17 software upgrade during the annual WWDC keynote.