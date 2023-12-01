Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 Pro's supposedly major changes compared to older models leave it feeling underwhelming. If Apple wants to persuade people that it's worth keeping up with its latest tech, it needs to come up with some fresh ideas.

The USB-C port swap is necessary but may go unnoticed for those who use wireless chargers. The Dynamic Island and Action Button features are not game-changers and may not be important to most users.

The phone market is experiencing a lack of substantial innovation, making upgrades less important. Phones that last longer are also a great thing, and frequent upgrades are very much a bad one from a sustainability point of view.

My two years with the iPhone 13 Pro were great. I didn't have any battery issues, I never dropped it or suffered cracked glass, and the phone still felt snappy and responsive. I only really swapped it out for a 15 Pro last month out of an abundance of caution. Trade-in values tend to slump after a couple of years, and getting over $500 back from Apple without any questions asked felt like a solid route.

Plus, the hype around the iPhone 15 lineup seemed persuasive, with USB-C apparently changing everything and the chance for me to try out the Dynamic Island for the first time after skipping the iPhone 14. Well, a month later, I'm stuck wondering what everyone else is on - the iPhone 15 Pro is both obviously a great phone, but also totally underwhelming.

Tiny steps forward

Let's be clear: This is a flagship in all the important ways, with dynamite cameras, a gorgeous display and buttery-smooth responsiveness no matter what stress I put it through daily. If you had handed me a 15 Pro 5 years ago, I'd have been impressed. But the simple reality is that its supposedly major changes compared to my older handset have left me cold.

USB-C port

The USB-C port is a necessary swap that the EU was completely right to impose, but if you use a wireless charger by your bed, there's a good chance you'll never really notice the change (come on, no one transfers videos by a cable these days).

Dynamic Island

The obnoxiously capitalized Dynamic Island has had a year, but using the phone regularly, I've still only ever seen one app use it in a way that has felt remotely useful. Kudos to Spotify. Even then, though, that integration cannot have saved me more than a second to swap apps.

Action button

That basically just leaves the Action Button, something that I'm entirely convinced the overwhelming majority of iPhone 15 users will never customize and that even power users will largely overlook in time.

This underlines more than ever a number of problems facing not just Apple (with Bloomberg reporting that the iPhone 15 hasn't been flying off the shelves) but the wider phone market. Sky-high quality and increasing consistency across different phone makers means that upgrades feel less important than ever. The days of each year's phone feeling substantially different from the last are over.

If even a technology journalist like myself has to stretch to justify a swapped iPhone, it's getting all the more marginal.

Quantum leaps

Phones that last longer are a great thing, and frequent upgrades are very much a bad one from a sustainability point of view. If Apple wants to reverse the trend, and persuade people that it's worth keeping up with its latest tech, it needs to come up with some truly fresh ideas.

"...It might just be about embracing some newer technologies that aren't necessarily 100% perfect yet."

For some people, that might mean a folding iPhone (I'm not one of those people), but at this point, it might just be about embracing some newer technologies that aren't necessarily 100% perfect yet. But this isn't the Apple way. Under-display cameras are getting better, for instance, and promise the revelatory immersion of an uninterrupted screen in a way that the Dynamic Island can only gesture toward.

From a design perspective, while we've all got used to them, I still occasionally fantasize about an iPhone without protruding rear cameras. I'd happily take a compromise on photo performance to get a truly flat-backed phone. These sorts of ideas aren't guaranteed winners, but being open to the idea of slightly flawed solutions that feel genuinely fresh could offer a way forward.

In an era of safe choices, Apple's commitment to the Vision Pro shows that it's still willing to take a risk after all, even if the iPhone is the closest thing it has to a golden goose.