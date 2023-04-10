What appears to be an iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit has been shown off on the Chinese version of TikTok, with the model highlighting much of what we've been told to expect from Apple's next big iPhone release.

The new leak is the latest that suggests Apple is going to tweak plenty of things about the best iPhones that it will release in 2023, with the phone still a few months away from being officially unveiled.

Buttons, USB-C, and more

Rumours have so far pointed to Apple's making some big changes to the iPhone 15 Pro when compared to the outgoing iPhone 14 Pro. While some of those changes will reportedly come to the iPhone 15, some will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

All four new iPhones are expected to get USB-C ports for the first time as Apple ditches Lightning. But the Pro models are going to also get a titanium chassis as well as solid-state buttons if the rumours are to be believed. Those buttons and their slightly altered positions and dimensions can be seen in this video, posted to Douyin and then reported on by MacRumors.

Douyin / Hongyang Technology

Those rumoured solid-state buttons will also see the mute switch changed for an Action button, similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra if what we're being told is true. And while this dummy unit doesn't show us anything in action, we do get to see that button alongside the volume buttons.

If everything goes as it is expected to based on previous years, Apple will announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023 and then put all four models on sale a week or so later. We can likely expect to see more leaks between now and then as well. We won't have to wait so long to see the software that the new iPhones will run, at least. Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 software during its WWDC23 event in June.