Apple's very much expected to announce the iPhone 15 series of devices this September, with the best iPhones being the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, a new leak appears to have hinted at a particularly big button change for those two models in particular.

We've already heard plenty of rumors that claim the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will ditch the famous mute switch in favour of a new Action button, just like the Apple Watch Ultra. Now, a new case leak appears to go some way to confirming that.

RIP, mute switch

There have been plenty of leaks relating to the 2023 iPhones and this latest one gives us a pretty good look at what we can expect. It comes via Twitter leaker Majuin Bu who appears to have shared a video of an iPhone 15 Pro Max case. And while the design is largely the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max case, there are some subtle differences.

One of those differences is a slightly larger camera area, likely to accommodate the improved camera system we're expecting from this year's biggest iPhone. That'll include a periscope camera, a first for the iPhone, with zoom capabilities expected to be significantly increased. But the most notable change is probably where the mute button should be.

Assuming the rumors of the mute switch's demise are correct, the Action button is going to be pretty huge. The cutout for the area around where the mute switch would normally live has shrunk significantly, but it's unlikely that you'll struggle hitting it when you need it.

As for what that button will actually be used for, we'll still have to wait. Rumors have pointed to a configurable button that could be used to launch an app of the user's choice, while we have to imagine that there will be some sort of camera shutter button functionality in there as well.

The Apple Watch Ultra already has an Action button of its own of course, with users able to have that button launch shortcuts and more. We can likely expect at least the same level of customisation here but with the added complication of having to make it easier for people to actually mute their iPhone now that there's no physical button in play.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 15 lineup in September, assuming that it follows its own release cadence. That's also when we expect Apple to take the wraps off a slew of new Apple Watches, too.