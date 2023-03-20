Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2023 but the leaks continue to drop ahead of that unveiling. The latest is a series of CAD images that appear to confirm some changes to the iPhone's buttons.

Apple had previously been rumoured to be ditching its clicky physical buttons in favour of new, solid-state ones. Now, these CAD images appear to back that up including previous claims that the volume buttons would be combined into a single touch-based button.

This latest leak comes via Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro who shared a video that originated on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. The video shows leaked CAD images and it definitely looks like big button changes are afoot.

The images show the one-piece volume button, as expected. And it appears that Apple is doing away with its famous mute switch for the first time. The switch has been ever-present on iPhones since 2007, but it looks like it is about to be replaced by a solid-state button instead.

It isn't thought that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will follow suit here, meaning they will both continue to use real buttons and include a mute switch like the good old days. But Apple's move to solid-state buttons on its high-end models means that the phone could be more water resistant than ever, especially following the removal of the SIM tray on iPhone 14 models sold in the United States. Could the same move take place internationally with the iPhone 15 lineup?

These CAD renders suggest not, with a SIM card tray clearly visible.

Apple is expected to announce the new lineup of iPhones in September, with pre-orders likely to go live a few days later. The iPhone 15 lineup will then very likely go on sale a week later if previous release cadences are any indication.