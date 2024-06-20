Key Takeaways Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to offer new colors, a larger display, the A18 chip, 8GB RAM, and a dedicated capture button.

iPhone 15 Pro is still impressive and includes a 48-megapixel camera, a titanium enclosure, the A17 Pro chip, and more at $999.

Consider your needs, financing options and tech preferences before upgrading to iPhone 15 Pro now or waiting for iPhone 16.

If you're anything like me, you're always excited for September. Apple's annual release of new iPhones consistently stirs up excitement and conversation. The California tech giant is expected to release the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max this fall. There's also been some mumbling about an Ultra model iPhone -- whether that be a rebranded Pro Max or a new, even higher-end phone is currently impossible to say.

The challenge is that even with this excitement of new phones coming later this year, the best time to buy a new iPhone is when you're ready. Of course, wise advice isn't helpful when debating whether to buy the top-end iPhone now or wait a few more months and purchase whatever Apple releases next. Let's break down what's coming to the iPhone 16 Pro this fall, how the iPhone 15 Pro stacks up, and what you should consider when buying a new iPhone.

iPhone 15 Pro Apple's high-end smartphone features the A17 Pro chip, the Action Button, a 48-megapixel main camera and a titanium design. SoC Apple A17 Pro Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 2556 x 1179, HDR, 2000nits, 120Hz Storage 128/256/512GB/1TB Battery 23 hours, fast charge 50% in 30 mins 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W Qi wireless Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 48MP main, f/1.78; 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2; 2x telephoto from main; 12MP 3x telephoto f/2.8; 12MP front, f/1.9 Dimensions 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm, 187g Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium IP Rating IP68 GPU 6-core Material Titanium Expand $900 at Best Buy $999 at Apple

Related How I upgraded Siri with ChatGPT to get smarter AI responses on my iPhone I can still talk to Siri, but now I get better answers generated by ChatGPT. It's the best of both worlds.

What's coming to the iPhone 16?

More of the same, mostly

Admittedly, only so much can be changed from year to year regarding a rectangular sheet of metal and glass. Some years are more dramatic than others. 2024 is expected to introduce a new iPhone with a broadly similar design language. The changes we may see include new colors and a slightly larger display allowed by even thinner bezels. Rumor has it that we'll witness the return of the vertical pill-shaped rear camera bump.

When it comes to the internals, we'll almost certainly see a new A18 processor -- and with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, we may even see 8GB of RAM offered across the board. There may be larger batteries across the lineup, too. In an attempt to further raise prices, we may see the 128GB storage tier drop from the Pro lineup and be replaced with a 256GB base storage option similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the recently released iPad Pro.

The final significant change we may see is a dedicated capture button for taking photos. It's long been possible to take pictures using the volume buttons on your iPhone -- and with the introduction of the Action button, it can also act as a dedicated shutter button when configured accordingly. This dedicated capture button would likely be positioned near the lower right corner of the device to mimic the positioning of a traditional camera, making it easier to take photos.

Related Here's how Game Mode on iOS could level up iPhone gaming Apple claims the dedicated mode will allow users to harness the full potential of their devices

How does the iPhone 15 Pro stack up?

Very well, in fact

The iPhone 15 Pro continues to hold up as a very nice iPhone. Its 48-megapixel camera, combined with a titanium enclosure, continues to impress and feel good in the hand. The iPhone 15 Pro retails for $999 with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199 for 256GB. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the only two iPhones currently sold that can support Apple Intelligence coming this fall. The iPhone 15 Pro comes in four relatively muted colors: natural, blue, black, and white titanium. Hardware-wise, the iPhone 15 Pro features an A17 Pro chip, up to 29 hours of battery life for video playback, and a 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch OLED display.

What should you consider?

Balancing needs, financing, and tech

Do you need it now?

Comparing the rumored iPhone 16 Pro's specifications to the currently available iPhone 15 Pro is one thing, but there are several other factors you should weigh when making your decision.

How is your current iPhone holding up? Do you desperately need a new one? Evaluate your available storage, how well your battery is holding up, and the device's overall physical condition. Suppose you're running out of storage, or your device is in disrepair. In that case, upgrading now may be a better decision than waiting. If your battery is the only issue, then an inexpensive battery repair may be all you need.

What does financing look like?

iPhones are not cheap. Not by a long shot. Can you afford a new phone now, or do you need to save a little longer? Waiting for new iPhones to come out in the fall can have a double win; not only is the iPhone 16 Pro available if you want it, but if you want the iPhone 15 Pro, the price will likely drop after the iPhone 16 Pro comes out. However, if you do want the iPhone 15 Pro, you'll need to be quick as Apple often doesn't continue to carry its previous generation Pros online after release and only keep them in stores for about a week if you're lucky.

Carriers can be a great resource for scoring a deal on older inventory if they have any in stock. Summers also tend to bring back-to-school deals on current-generation iPhones, where if you wait until the fall, you may not find a financing deal as good until the holidays.

Do you enjoy having the latest tech?

If you prefer the latest and greatest and don't mind paying for it, then yes, wait for the iPhone 16 Pro. If that isn't you, then upgrading now isn't a bad idea. When you don't particularly care about the tech, get a new phone whenever it is convenient for you -- like right now! The iPhone 15 Pro is a fantastic device.

Related I use my iPhone as a remote for my Roku TV -- here's how Whether you lost your remote or want a more streamlined navigation experience, using your phone to control your Roku TV is easy.

Buying Advice

Advantages and Disadvantages

To the Apple fan who ritually upgrades every year, buying a new phone during the summer can be blasphemy. Yet, there's no better time to buy a new phone than when you need one. It also doesn't hurt that the summers tend to bring with them great deals. Let's round up why you might want to buy an iPhone 15 Pro now or wait for the iPhone 16 Pro in the fall.

Advantages of waiting for the iPhone 16 Pro

Latest cutting-edge technology

Lower retail price for the iPhone 15 Pro

All models will likely support Apple Intelligence

Advantages of buying the iPhone 15 Pro

Opportunity for great carrier deals

Available right now

Fantastic hardware