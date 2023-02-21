Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 lineup could boast big improvements in the RAM that they have available, according to a new report.

The report doesn't specify whether it is discussing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro models, but it does say that Apple will "bump up the capacity and specifications" for the new models. That might suggest that all of the new iPhones can expect some sort of upgrade.

Research firm TrendForce believes that Apple is getting ready to make changes to the RAM used in its upcoming models. The outfit had previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would benefit from 8GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 6GB that was built into the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While it's true that few people would accuse the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max of being slow due to their 6GB of RAM, the bump to 8GB could come in useful if Apple intends to once again offer improved camera features and composition tools.

As for the standard iPhone 15 models, MacRumors believes that they could benefit from the faster LPDDR5 RAM that was limited to the Pro models in 2022. However, they're likely to stick with 6GB of RAM given the fact they would likely not have the same camera features to deal with.

If the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max really do get 8GB of RAM that will be the most ever put into an iPhone. Couple that with the rumoured A17 Bionic chip, based on TSMC's new 3nm manufacturing process, and things are looking good for what will surely be the best iPhone Apple has ever made.

If Apple follows its usual release cadence we can expect it to announce the new iPhones in September 2023, before making them available to buy around ten days later.