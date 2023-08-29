Key Takeaways Apple has announced its next special event on 12 September, which is expected to be a pre-recorded video streamed online and to select press and visitors at Apple Park.

The event might see the unveiling of the iPhone 15 models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra. The naming structure might change, with the iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the notch and adopt the Dynamic Island feature from the iPhone 14 Pro models. All four iPhone 15 models are expected to move to USB-C. The event might also bring updates to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2, with major changes expected for the Apple Watch X in 2024.

Apple has sent out invites for its next special event, which will take place on 12 September at The Steve Jobs Theater within the Apple Park campus in Cupertino. It's expected that the event will be a pre-recorded video that will be streamed online, as well as to select press and visitors at Apple Park.

This is the same format as the iPhone 14 event last year, though Apple has switched back to its typical announcement window again, opting for the second Tuesday in September for this year. This is a pattern the company adopted since the iPhone 7, until the iPhone 14 models last year were announced a week earlier on 7 September. We're ignoring 2020 here as that year is an anomaly that completely messes with any patterns.

The invite has the tag "Wonderlust". Wanderlust would typically suggest a desire to travel - also indicated by the sand in the logo - but it feels more like Apple is saying "get ready to be amazed", that you'll be lusting after the wonderment it will present. In reality, we won't know what it means until the event itself. It is expected that the event will see the reveal of a number of devices however, including the heavily rumoured iPhone 15 models. Based on the speculation, there will be four iPhone 15 devices again, but the naming structure might change for this year. Currently, reports suggest we could see the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, with the latter replacing what would be the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

So far, rumours have suggested the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will adopt the Dynamic Island feature introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, finally ditching the notch that has existed on the standard iPhone models since the launch of Face ID in 2017 on the iPhone X. The iPhone 15 Pro models meanwhile, are claimed to see a reduction in the bezel around the display, whilst also switching to a titanium build over stainless steel. All four models are said to be moving to USB-C.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected, alongside the Watch Ultra 2. Rumours suggest both models will see minor updates this year, with the biggest changes coming with the Apple Watch X expected to launch in 2024 for the smartwatch's 10-year anniversary. We might also see the AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging port, though it's not expected there will be any major changes to the wireless headphones other than this, except for those coming with iOS 17 in terms of Conversation Awareness mode and Adaptive Audio.

All-in-all, it's looking like the September event is going to be packed full of launches again. There have also been reports of an M3 iMac and MacBook Pro with M3 chip, as well as a new Apple iPad mini 7, but these devices are expected at a slightly later event rumoured to take place some time in October. For now, we have rumour round-up features on the iPhone 15 models, iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iMac 2023, MacBook Pro 2023 and the iPad mini 7 so you can get yourself up to speed on everything expected from Apple before the year is out.