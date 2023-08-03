It's iPhone 15 season, and it looks like Apple has picked a date to announce the new iPhone 15. There's been no shortage of leaks and speculation regarding both the regular iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro models, and the latest one says that Apple will announce the latest models of its beloved smartphone on September 13, 2023.

The news comes to us from 9To5Mac. The publication claims multiple sources have confirmed carriers have asked employees not to take September 13 off, as they expect a significant phone announcement. Of course, this could be something else completely unrelated to iPhone. Still, considering Apple generally announces its phones in the middle of September, the timing is just too perfect for it to be something else. Additionally, carriers typically ask employees to avoid days off for major releases only, and there isn't a much more significant announcement than a new iPhone.

If the event takes place on September 13, a Wednesday, we expect the phone to go up for pre-order on Friday, September 15. Apple typically makes the phone available two days after the announcement. From there, we assume it'll follow the regular timeline of launching the phone a week later, meaning people can take the iPhone 15 home on Friday, September 22.

The biggest question comes down to shortages: we've heard some analysts claim that Apple is dealing with supply constraints that could delay at least one model of the iPhone 15. If this report is accurate, it sounds like Apple is going ahead with its mid-September event and end-of-September launch window.

Whether there will be enough phones to meet demand remains to be seen, but we have to assume Apple wouldn't push forward if it couldn't produce a decent quantity of devices across all models. Time will tell, but if you've been reluctant to pre-order in the past, this might be the year to throw down your money upfront to ensure you walk away with an iPhone 15 on launch day.

Apple has veered off its regular release schedule due to supply issues. For example, the iPhone 14 Plus launched a month late. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini also suffered delays in 2020, but that was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all kinds of product launches were negatively impacted around that time.

Based on these reports and others that have surfaced, we're reasonably confident that Apple will take to the stage on September 13 to announce what the future holds for all things iPhone. Still, we'll have to wait for official confirmation from the company itself to know for sure.

We've heard some pretty exciting things about the iPhone 15 so far. Here are some highlights: