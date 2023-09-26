If you're one of the many people who have made the switch to the new iPhone 15, then you're probably already looking for ways to keep your beloved new device safe from harm. Thankfully, there's no shortage of phone cases on the market, but few have the right balance of style and durability that really make them worth your investment. That's where PITAKA comes in.

PITAKA's range of iPhone 15 cases has been designed with both style and protection in mind, ensuring that your new phone is well-protected against any bumps, scratches, or accidental drops. Made from high-quality materials like aramid fibre and lightweight magnesium alloy, these cases offer superior protection without adding unnecessary weight or bulk to your device.

StarPeak MagEZ Case 4

PITAKA

The StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 is the perfect iPhone 15 case for those who prioritise sleekness and MagSafe compatibility. With a super slim profile ranging from 0.95mm to 1.15mm and a weight ranging from 19g to 24g, this case is incredibly lightweight, making it easy to carry around.

Its 3D grip texture provides a comfortable grip and prevents the phone from slipping. Made from 100% Aramid fibre, the StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 is incredibly durable and resistant to wear and tear. Additionally, the raised camera lip, made from recycled aramid fibre, keeps your camera lenses safe from any potential drops or scratches while showcasing PITAKA's commitment to sustainability.

MagEZ Case 4

PITAKA

The PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 is a sleek and stylish protective option for the iPhone 15, with a slim profile that doesn't compromise on functionality or durability. Thanks to its MagSafe compatibility, the case securely attaches to the device for hassle-free wireless charging and easy installation.

The 3D grip textured design ensures a comfortable and secure hold, while the 100% Aramid fibre construction makes it robust enough to withstand everyday wear and tear. An added bonus is the raised camera lip built into the case, which provides enhanced protection for the camera lens. Thin and lightweight, the MagEZ Case 4 is an excellent choice for those seeking both form and function.

PITAKA Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max

If you're looking for a high-quality iPhone 15 Pro Max case that ticks all the boxes, then the PITAKA Case is an excellent option. Made from premium 600D aramid fibre, this case offers military-grade protection without compromising signal quality. It's also incredibly thin and light, making it the thinnest and lightest case on the market. You'll hardly notice it's there!

The case's 3D Grip Technology provides a comfortable hold, while the chamfered rim enhances the phone's style. Plus, it's fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories. It's the perfect case for the style-savvy, smart tech enthusiast who values functionality and durability.

Available on Amazon US and Amazon UK, get the PITAKA Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max today.