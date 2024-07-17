Key Takeaways The 10th-gen iPad and iPad mini are great Prime Day deals, with discounts of 14% and 24% off, respectively.

The iPad Air and iPad Pro models may not be door-buster deals, but still offer some savings during Prime Day.

If you need an iPad now, Prime Day discounts are worth considering, but waiting for other sales events can save you more.

Another year, another Amazon Prime Day that offers deals and discounts on countless products, including several iPad models.

Have you been considering buying an iPad? If so, I don't blame you. Apple's iPad lineup is the strongest it's ever been, and Prime Day may be your best opportunity for snagging a reasonable price. Let's take a look at the models on sale and decide whether these prices are worth taking advantage of or if it's better to wait.

The best Prime Day iPad deals

iPad (10th-generation) for $299

iPad (10th generation) $650 $700 Save $50 Apple's 10th generation entry-level iPad is a great no-frills option if you want to get into the world of Apple's tablets but not break the bank. $449 at Best Buy $349 at Apple $650 at Amazon

The second-best deal for iPads is with the 10th generation iPad. Regularly priced at $349, the entry-level iPad is 14 percent off, making it one of the best deals you'll likely find for this 64GB iPad. Introduced in 2022, the 10th generation iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic processor, and a 12-megapixel camera on the front and back. This iPad is one of the better choices for people who like a little color in their lives, as it's available in silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

iPad mini (6th generation) for $379

iPad mini (6th generation) $380 $500 Save $120 The Apple iPad mini (2021) is basically a mini version of the iPad Air (2022). It adds a number of upgrades when it comes to hardware, including its processor and front camera. $499 at Apple $380 at Amazon

If you thought the 10th-generation iPad was a good deal, you'll be impressed at this 64GB iPad mini discount. This Prime Day, you can save 24% or $120 off the regular price of $499. This is undoubtedly a deal worth jumping on if you're interested in adding one to your cart. The iPad mini (6th generation) offers a petite 8.3-inch display, an A15 Bionic processor, and a 12-megapixel camera on the front and back, similar to the 10th generation iPad.

iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for $649

Apple

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) $650 $700 Save $50 The iPad Air 11-inch (M2) offers a great balance between the base-level iPad and the iPad Pro. $599 at Apple $650 at Amazon

The 128GB M2 11-inch iPad Air is on sale this Prime Day for 7% or $40 off, lowering the price to $599 from $559. 7% off is undoubtedly better than nothing, but it probably isn't the best deal you can find if you wait until Black Friday or Boxing Day sales. Notable features of this iPad include support for Apple Pencil Pro, Touch ID, and a larger 11-inch Liquid Retina display, all powered by Apple's M2 chip. Color options include purple, green, space grey, and starlight.

iPad Air 13-inch (M2) for $729

13-inch iPad Air (M2) $730 $800 Save $70 A larger 13-inch iPad with pro-level features at a more affordable price point. $799 at Apple $730 at Amazon

Similar to the 11-inch model, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air isn't a fantastic deal, but a deal nonetheless. For $729, you can pick up this larger iPad Air, saving you $70 or 9% from its $799 regular price. Offering all of the same features as the 11-inch model except with a larger 13-inch display, it also comes in purple, green, Space Grey, and Starlight. Again, if you're eyeing this iPad, 9% isn't a terrible discount, but it's not as great of a deal as you might be able to get if you wait for another time of year.

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) for $929

Apple

11-inch iPad Pro (M4) $930 $1000 Save $70 The smaller display sized version of Apple's most powerful iPad. This is the highest end iPad Apple offers. $999 at Apple $930 at Amazon

A 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is currently listed with a 7% discount, a $30 coupon (bringing your savings from $70 to $100), and a sale price of $899. This powerful iPad is the first to offer Apple's M4 processor. It also features Face ID and Wi-Fi 6e and comes in silver or space black.

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $1198

Braden Newell/Pocket-lint

13-inch iPad Pro (M4) The 13-inch iPad Pro packs its powerful M4 chip into a very thin, light, and portable design. It also offers a brighter, more vibrant OLED screen display. $1000 at Apple See at Amazon

Lastly, the larger 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is on sale for 8% off the 256GB model. If you're interested in a large and powerful iPad, you can save $101 off the regular price of $1299. The 13" M4 iPad Pro includes all of the same features as the 11-inch, making display size the only difference between the two.

Are these iPad deals actually worth it?

iPads can often be found on sale throughout the year. Sometimes, they're discounted to get people shopping at a specific store, and other times, they see more substantial deals during major sales events like Black Friday and Boxing Day. Nevertheless, Prime Day offers particularly great pricing on 10-generation iPads, especially the iPad mini. Meanwhile, the iPad Air and Pro lineups are less of an 'act now' deal.

There's no better time to buy an iPad than the present. If you need an iPad right now, Prime Day offers you some discounts that Apple products don't always see. On the other hand, waiting for another sales event could save you some extra cash if you aren't in a rush and after an iPad Air or Pro.

Model Normal Price Percent Off Current Price Should you buy? 10 generation iPad $349 14% $299 Apple's most affordable iPad for those looking for the most affordable option. 6th generation iPad mini $499 24% $379 The smallest iPad with an 8.3" display. 11-inch iPad Air (M2) $599 7% $559 A mid-priced iPad offering pro-level features. 13-inch iPad Air (M2) $799 9% $729 A larger mid-priced iPad offering pro-level features. 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) $999 7% $929 Apple's most powerful iPad. 13-inch iPad Pro (M4) $1198 8% $1299 Apple's most powerful iPad with a larger display.

Should you grab an iPad this Prime Day? It depends. The iPad mini is on for a fantastic price, so if you want one, now seems like a great time to buy. The 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro lineups are discounted to save you a little money but aren't door-buster deals to push an immediate buy.