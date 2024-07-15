Key Takeaways iPadOS 18 isn't as significant of an update as some hoped.

The iPad has incredibly powerful hardware, while iPadOS still lags.

iPadOS 18 still introduces six exciting new features everyday users can enjoy.

The iPad, and by extension, iPadOS, are an interesting pair. The iPad's hardware is extremely capable, while iPadOS is the exact opposite -- at least compared to macOS. Still, I love my iPad. I write most of my articles on it with the Magic Keyboard, its thinness makes it excellent to hold during a presentation, and I watch a lot of YouTube on it.

Excitingly, similar to iOS 18, iPadOS 18 brings several great quality-of-life improvements, incredible new customizations, and newly useful tools. Still, while Apple's iPadOS 18 public beta isn’t a major update, there are several features worth getting excited about.

1 Calculator on iPad

Scientific, Conversion, Math Notes

The poor calculator app has been absent on iPadOS for so long that it has become a joke. To the surprise of some and “it’s about time ” to others, iPadOS 18 finally brings a calculator to the iPad. Of course, in classic Apple fashion, the calculator on iPad isn’t just a basic calculator. It also features a scientific and conversion mode. The conversion mode is something I’ll undoubtedly be using regularly.

2 Math notes

Math class just got easier

Math notes is a third new mode in the calculator app and across iPadOS. It lets users write math equations, and an answer is automatically calculated. I think math notes will be a fun feature for writing down math you might be trying to do in your head that doesn’t warrant a spreadsheet but does need to be written down for visual review.

3 Smart script

My writing needs the help

I don’t know about you, but I find my handwriting okay on paper while being much worse on my iPad. Smart script is Apple’s attempt to make everyone’s writing a little better.

When handwriting with Apple Pencil on iOS 18, your handwritten text will slightly adjust to appear straighter and less messy. Smart script intelligently matches your calligraphy style to keep the written text yours while making it a tad neater.

4 Redesigned tab bar

Quality of life improvement

iPadOS 18 brings with it a new redesigned tab bar that’s customizable and floats above content. At first glance, the redesigned tab bar is pretty simplistic, offering the basic navigation you’d expect from a header.

However, by long-pressing on it, you can customize its controls. I haven’t yet had a chance to play around too much with it, but I’m excited to see how to adjust it to best meet my workflow in supported apps.

5 Home Screen customization

We can move apps around!

Jokes aside, moving apps to any place on the Home Screen grid is a welcomed addition. Admittedly, this wasn’t a feature I was ever clamoring for. However, I can see the appeal on iPadOS in particularly.

With the Home Screen being so large, having apps or widgets constantly move towards the top left can be frustrating. Now, apps and widgets can be placed anywhere on the grid to maximize placement functionality for the user. Home Screen customization also brings with it new dark and tinting icon settings.

6 Control Center customization

The more customization, the better

Continuing with the theme of customization, Control Centre can now be customized on iOS and iPad 18. Users can rearrange, resize, and add new icons by swiping down into Control Centre and pressing down to enter a new edit mode.

Control Centre now also has new icon panels you can swipe between. I think iPadOS 18 will be particularly great for HomeKit users who want to have specific accessories controllable with a swipe of a finger.