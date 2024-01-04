Key Takeaways iPad wallpapers can say a lot about you and can help create separate spaces for different parts of your life - work, leisure etc.

Good iPad wallpapers should be in a high enough resolution to avoid looking pixelated on your tablet's screen.

To save the wallpapers in the highest possible resolution, download them from the provided links. If you don't need the highest resolution possible, you can also download them stright from the galleries here.

For some, picking a wallpaper for your iPad is quite trivial - you just throw on one of the generic images, and you’re done with it. However, for others, it’s a much more emotional and involved process, which can be quite challenging - just as it is on the iPhone.

For some, iPad backgrounds are just there in the background, an essential but inconsequential part of the main screen. But for others, there is so much more. Your background can say quite a lot about you - your preferences, your style, what you value and what you find aesthetically pleasing.

But your own style and aesthetics are not the only factor in choosing your background, or the reason you’d want to pick another one. iPad wallpapers are also great indicators of the purpose of your device. You could set yourself separate main screens with separate wallpapers for everything you’re doing on your device - one for work, one for your hobbies, and one for just having fun and watching movies. It’s a great way of not only personalizing the iPad, but also creating separate spaces for different parts of your life. This division helps with work-life balance, and generally makes finishing projects - or simply resting and having fun - much less distracting and stressful.

iPad wallpapers are as diverse as iPad users. There are crazy, geometric shapes, photos of nature, sports backgrounds and incredible space vistas. You can pick and choose from thousands upon thousands of options, each more breathtaking than the last. We’ve browsed through quite a lot to bring you our selection of the best wallpapers - here they are, with the links to download them.

Best winter wallpapers for iPad

Seasonal atmosphere on your tablet

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Perfect for those who love the serene beauty of winter landscapes, these wallpapers feature snowy scenes, frosty forests, and cozy winter moments.

Best architectural wallpapers for iPad

A window to the world of architecture

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

This collection showcases stunning buildings, structures, and designs. Lighthouses and bridges are about as architectural as you can get.

Best floral wallpapers for iPad

A delight for nature lovers

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

These floral wallpapers bring the freshness and vibrancy of flowers right to your screen, offering a range of colors and designs from subtle to bold.

Best animal wallpapers for iPad

Add wildlife and natural beauty to your device

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4. and 5

This assortment features adorable and majestic creatures from around the globe, including horses and camels.

Best urban wallpapers for iPad

Get the energy of the city

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

These wallpapers capture the essence of city life: towering skyscrapers, sparkling nightscapes, and urban landscapes.

Best landscape wallpapers for iPad

Nature's wonders right on your screen

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5​​​​​​​

Offering breathtaking views of nature, this collection includes mountains, deserts, plains, and more.

Best sports wallpapers for iPad

A little athletic competition

Download links:​​​​​​​ 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Tailored for sports fans, these wallpapers feature various sports, from football to yoga.​​​​​​​

Best night sky wallpapers for iPad

The cosmos at your fingertips

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5​​​​​​​

For astronomy lovers, this selection showcases the beauty of the night sky, with stunning images of stars, galaxies, and celestial phenomena.

Best automotive wallpapers for iPad

Rev up your iPad's background

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5​​​​​​​

Zooms in on the world of automobiles, showcasing a mix of sleek modern designs and charming retro classics.

Best art wallpapers for iPad

A touch of creativity and style

Download links: 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

A treat for art aficionados, these wallpapers feature artistic creations ranging from classical to contemporary.

FAQ

How to save these wallpaper images to your iPad

All the images above would surely look great on your iPad, but to get them there, you need to save them first. Fortunately, it's not a difficult thing. All you need to do is:

Tap on the image in the gallery that you'd like to save when using your iPad. Then simply long-tap on the image. When a pop-up menu appears, choose Save to Photos.

However, keep in mind that doing so will download the photos in a limited resolution. If you want to get them in the highest possible resolution, we've provided links to every photo in the galleries in order. If you follow them to Unsplash and download from there, you'll be able to get them in much higher, crisper resolutions.

How to change your iPad wallpaper

Before we get to the meat and potatoes - it’s good to remind you how you can actually change your wallpaper on the iPad. The process is incredibly simple, and you can customize much more than the background image in the meantime.

Open the Settings app. In the Settings, in the left sidebar, tap on Wallpaper. On the right side, tap on the Add New Wallpaper bar. In the next menu, pick Photos to choose from the images saved on your device. Choose the photo that you want to make your wallpaper and tap on it to continue. On the next screen, personalize the wallpaper to your liking. You can add widgets, change the color and style of the clock, as well as swipe through different styles of the wallpaper. When you’re done customizing, tap on Add in the upper right corner.

What makes a good iPad wallpaper?

Picking a wallpaper to suit your aesthetics is hard enough, but each image should also come in a high enough resolution, so it doesn’t look pixelated on your tablet’s screen. In a perfect world, you’d want the image to be at least the size of your screen’s resolution, but if it is a little bit smaller, there is really no harm done. As a rule of thumb, images in FullHD (1920x1080) should be good enough, but the higher the resolution, the better and more flexible the pictures.

If you’re not sure what the resolution of your iPad’s screen is, here’s a quick reminder:

2048 x 1536 pixels - iPad 3, iPad 4, iPad 5, iPad 6, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro 9.7”

- iPad 3, iPad 4, iPad 5, iPad 6, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro 9.7” 2160 x 1620 pixels - iPad 7, iPad 8, iPad 9

- iPad 7, iPad 8, iPad 9 2224 x 1668 pixels - iPad Air 3, iPad Pro 10.5”

- iPad Air 3, iPad Pro 10.5” 2360 x 1640 pixels - iPad Air 4, iPad Air 5

- iPad Air 4, iPad Air 5 2388 x 1668 pixels - iPad Pro 11” 1st gen, iPad Pro 11” 2nd gen, iPad Pro 11” 3rd gen

- iPad Pro 11” 1st gen, iPad Pro 11” 2nd gen, iPad Pro 11” 3rd gen 2732 x 2048 pixels - iPad Pro 12.9” 1st gen, iPad Pro 12.9” 2nd gen, iPad Pro 12.9” 3rd gen, iPad Pro 12.9” 4th gen, iPad Pro 12.9” 5th gen.