As a big screen designed to be touched, the iPad feels uniquely suited for creative work, and even more so since the Apple Pencil was introduced. Drawing feels like an obvious fit for an iPad, but a bright, high-resolution display also makes for an excellent canvas for photo editing, too.

You’ve been able to get Adobe Photoshop on the iPad since 2019 for $9.99 per month, and the well-known editing tool feels like a natural fit on the tablet. Adobe even introduced features on the iPad first before bringing them to other versions of the app. Still, Photoshop is not exactly intuitive, and for the price, it’s also more than a little expensive. It’s hard to avoid subscriptions when you’re looking for well-supported creative software, it if you’re looking for a way to edit photos on your iPad that’s more approachable, powerful, or cheaper than Photoshop, the list below has some great options to consider.

1 Affinity Photo 2

The more consumer-friendly version of Photoshop

Affinity Photo 2

Affinity has offered alternatives to Adobe apps like Illustrator and Photoshop for years at this point, and depending on your taste, the company does make a more intuitive product. Of the apps on this list, Affinity Photo 2 for the iPad gets the closest to recreating and replacing Photoshop's features. Like Adobe’s app, it lets you work with layers, adjust the look of a photo, and mask and remove individual elements to create a composite image.

Affinity Photo 2 includes some AI-powered object selection tools that use machine learning that make the process of adjusting individual parts of a photo easier, too, though you won’t find anything as in-depth as Photoshop’s Generative Fill. You can get Affinity Photo 2 through the App Store or directly from Affinity’s website for $18.49 for just the iPad version or $164.99 for every piece of software Affinity currently sells. The price and the ability to pay once is worth it. Affinity Photo 2 has a bit of a learning curve, but it’s by far the most powerful app on the list.

2 Photomator

Adobe Lightroom’s friendlier photo-editing cousin

Photomator

Pixelmator’s Photomator is more of a Lightroom alternative than a Photoshop one, but if you’re looking for an intuitive, but still capable tool for making your photos ready for public consumption, it works remarkably well. Photomator lets you crop, touch-up, and recolor photos, and can even make some of those adjustments automatically, if you trust the app's built-in AI. Like all good photo-editing software, Photomator makes it simple to favorite shots, and batch edit photos, saving you the work of making adjustments to each image individually.

Most helpful to me, you can instantly upscale and increase the resolution of an image, turning a grainy screenshot into something worth at least embedding in a blog. The app’s object removal tool makes it simple to remove blemishes, too. Photomator is available for a $7.99 monthly subscription or a one-time purchase of $119.99. The app’s developer, Pixelmator, was acquired by Apple in 2024 , which could mean changes to pricing or availability are on the way, but at least for now it’s a great option.

3 Darkroom

Darkroom

Darkroom offers an interesting mix of simple editing tools (the basic filters of an Instagram) with more in-depth, powerful features waiting in the wings if you need them. That includes tools for cropping and making adjustments to things like highlights and shadows, with masking and color grading options available for an additional fee. If you’re just looking to quickly change the look of an image, a simple filter can go a long way, especially Darkroom’s options.

The vast majority of Darkroom’s features can be used without a subscription, but if you want things like masking or the ability to edit videos in the app, too, you’ll need to pay for Darkroom+, which costs $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year.