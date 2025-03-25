Summary The iPad serves as a versatile replacement for my MacBook, especially with apps like OneDrive and Photoshop.

Notability's organization features and PDF editing make it a preferred note-taking app over Apple's.

Discord and Google Chrome on iPad also offer seamless experiences comparable to Mac, with a couple minor drawbacks.

I mainly use a Windows desktop at home, and until recently, I gravitated towards my MacBook Pro when I needed a computer on the go, like traveling for work or on holiday. However, that's all begun to change -- thanks to my iPad .

When I went on an overseas trip late last year, I left my MacBook Pro at home and brought my iPad along for the two-week journey instead. Since then, I've found myself grabbing my iPad more and more rather than my MacBook when I'm away from home.

Aside from the iPad's obvious portability advantage, I've found that many of the apps I use on my MacBook are also readily available on my iPad, work just as well, and offer a similar experience. Of course, depending on your workflow and use cases, things might be different for you, but here are five apps that have helped my iPad replace my MacBook Pro.

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) The smaller display sized version of Apple's most powerful iPad. Brand Apple Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU M4 Operating System iPadOS Ports Thunderbolt 3 Display type Ultra Retina XDR display (OLED) Expand $1000 at Apple

Related Apple News+ is absolutely worth paying $13 for In a world that's always changing, I've discovered that Apple News+ is one of my favorite subscription services.

1 OneDrive

Easy access to all the files on my Mac and PC

Microsoft / Pocket-lint

Microsoft OneDrive OneDrive is a popular file and photo cloud storage app by Microsoft. See more at Apple App Store

Since I mostly use a Windows PC at home, I frequently rely on OneDrive for all my file storage needs instead of Google Drive. I find it more convenient, and having relied on it for so long, switching to Google Drive is out of the question for me.

The OneDrive app on the iPad is excellent, and the user interface makes it easy to navigate all your documents, photos, and more. I typically edit PDFs on my iPad, so if I save them on my desktop PC or Mac, I can quickly pull them up to fill them out on my iPad. I also use OneDrive to transfer photos from my PC to my iPad for use with mobile editing apps like Photoshop. While my Mac also has OneDrive, I find the app on the iPad much more user-friendly since I'm not a fan of the Mac’s file explorer. You can also access your Personal Vault on the iPad if you need to view sensitive files while on the go.

If you're on the Google side of things, the iPad's Google Drive app is comparable to OneDrive.