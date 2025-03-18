Apple just announced the 11th generation iPad and the M3 iPad Air, but if you're in the market for a new iPad that is powerful yet affordable, this iPad mini deal may be of interest to you.

Currently, on Amazon, you can snag the latest 7th generation iPad mini for $399, saving you $100 off its regular price of $499 -- its lowest price of the year. This deal is available for the 128GB storage model and comes in all four colors: space gray, blue, purple, and starlight.

The 256GB storage model is also on sale for $499, which is $100 off, and the 512GB model is available for $699, also $100 off.

If you're looking for an iPad that is extremely portable yet powerful enough to play demanding games and support Apple Intelligence , the 7th generation iPad mini checks both boxes. This deal is only available for a limited time on Amazon. You can check it out below.

iPad mini (7th gen) $399 $499 Save $100 Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. Brand Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB CPU A17 Pro Operating System iPadOS 18 Battery Up to 10 hours Ports USB-C (10Gbps) Expand $399 at Amazon

Related 4 reasons upgrading to the iPad Air (M3) might be worth it for you The iPad Air (M3) sits in the middle area of Apple's lineup, but if you're a specific type of Apple tablet user, you'll get a lot out of it.

Why choose the iPad mini?

Unmatched portability and performance

The main selling point of the iPad mini is its form factor. Compared to the base model iPad, it is significantly smaller. The iPad mini features an 8.3-inch display, while the iPad boasts a 10.9-inch display. However, the biggest drawback of the iPad mini's display is its LCD rather than the higher-quality Liquid Retina.

If you can accept the slight decrease in screen quality, the iPad mini's portability is exceptional and makes for a great travel companion, weighing just 293 grams (0.65 pounds). Plus, its small form factor makes it easy to slip into a backpack or carry-on luggage while traveling.

For $100 off, the iPad mini is a compelling option if you're looking for a powerful portable tablet.

The iPad mini also features a more powerful processor than the newly announced 11th generation iPad. The new iPad has an A16 chipset, whereas the iPad mini has an A17 Pro chipset. The main advantage lies in its faster performance, which enhances productivity apps and gaming, and support for Apple Intelligence, Apple's constantly evolving suite of AI features. The 11th generation iPad does not support Apple Intelligence, while the iPad mini does.

For $100 off, the iPad mini is a compelling option if you're looking for a powerful portable tablet. This deal is only available on Amazon for a limited time, so act fast if you want it.