The next iPad mini might not even enter mass production until the first quarter of 2024.

Apple isn't likely to refresh its diminutive iPad mini until at least the first quarter of 2024, according to a new report.

Apple released its current iPad mini back in September 2021 which might normally mean that an updated model would arrive at some point this year. But now renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that isn't going to happen.

Writing in a series of tweets that also included news of the first foldable iPad, Kuo says that he expects the new iPad mini to go into mass production in the first quarter of 2024. What's more, he also doesn't expect that there will be any new iPad releases within the next 9-12 months, suggesting we could be in for something of a release draught.

The lack of any big iPad releases also means that Kuo expects sales to decline as much as 15% over the previous year, with customers preferring to wait for a new product before spending their money.

The current iPad mini features an 8.3-inch display and was something of a big redesign for the miniature iPad at the time. It also includes a USB-C port and Touch ID built into the power button, while 5G support was also added for those who need data while on the move.

It currently isn't yet clear what a refreshed iPad mini could entail, but it's possible Apple could choose to add 120Hz ProMotion support.

Perhaps the most interesting news to come out of Kuo's tweets is that he expects Apple't ship a foldable iPad of some form as soon as 2024, although it isn't known how big that would be.