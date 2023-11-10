Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPad Mini (2021) $469 $499 Save $30 You can save $120 on Apple's smallest tablet that's perfect for travel. Originally $650, it's now $530. $469 at Amazon

Apple is renowned for its tablets, from the iPad Pro down to its small sibling, the 2021 iPad Mini. These tablets can get pretty expensive, with the largest and most powerful iPad clocking in at $1,100. If you're seeking a great balance between price, portability, and power, the iPad Mini should be on your radar. Plus, it’s also on sale today at its lowest price to date–just in time for holiday shopping. Originally $650, you can pick it up for only $530 today.

Why the Apple iPad Mini is worth your money

The smallest of Apple's tablet offerings, the iPad Mini features a smaller, more portable 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, making it great for tucking into a backpack or a carry-on backpack for those holiday flights back home. The display works great for streaming, gaming, and even reading from the Kindle App. And, thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, you can do all of that with ease and plenty more.

It comes packed with 256GB of storage, so you can snap photos with the built-in 12MP camera, download your favorite programs, and store thousands of files on the device. Plus, for students about to enter finals, you can pair it with the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen and get a portable note-taking device ahead of those exams. As a heads up, you'll have to purchase the Pencil separately.

The battery lasts all day, so you can take it in the car, subway, or on your next plane ride and get hours of entertainment. And like Apple's other products, it features the speedy USB-C charging port, which promises a quick charge. The iPad also pairs seamlessly with the Apple AirPods so you can listen to your music, podcasts, or stream your movies without worrying about bothering other plane passengers.

We've also given this some of our top billing, as it's one of the best tablets on the market right now, and our pick for the best tablet for travel. When we reviewed the tablet when it launched we noted it's ability to balance power with portability, saying "The ability to use it one-handed will appeal to many. The speed, performance, and connectivity options make this an uncompromising entrant into the tablet space, too."

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the iPad Mini. Whether you're gifting it to a loved one this holiday season or just picking it up so you can take notes, we don’t expect this deal to last long. Add it to your cart now, so you can get $120 in savings.