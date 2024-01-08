Apple iPad Mini (2021) $400 $499 Save $99 The 6th gen iPad Mini is on sale for $100 off right now, which for Apple products is a pretty sweet deal. Portable and powerful with 64GB, this tiny tablet is exactly what you need when you go on vacation. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The iPad mini comes with a 20% discount right now, which is one of the best prices we've seen for the tablet recently. Plus, in the world of tablets, it's hard to find one that fits perfectly in your hand, without sacrificing screen size or features. Somehow, however, our testing found that the Apple iPad mini got it just right. With an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, this smaller sized tablet packs a big punch.

Why the 2021 iPad mini is worth your money in 2024

Not only is the 2021 iPad mini visually stunning with True Tone and ultra low reflectivity, but it's also the perfect size for on-the-go use. Whether you want to take notes, edit documents, or even catch up on your favorite shows during your commute, the iPad mini is one of our favorite options.

But just because it's tiny, it doesn't mean that it's anything short of great in terms of performance. The A15 Bionic chip in the iPad mini sees to that, handling any task like a pro and quickly switching between apps. Whether you're running multiple apps, editing videos, or playing games, the iPad Mini can handle it all. With all-day battery life, you can tackle any task or project without worrying about your device dying midway through.

One of the most useful features of the iPad mini is its compatibility with the second gen Apple Pencil. This transforms the iPad mini into a fantastic note-taking device, making it perfect for class, meetings, or grocery lists.

In our review of the Apple iPad mini, we found it to be an exceptional tablet that is perfect for people who want a full iPad experience in a smaller form. Its compact size makes it easy to carry around, and its powerful performance and versatile features make it an excellent choice for anyone who needs a reliable and efficient tablet.

While the cost of the iPad mini might be a bit higher than other tablets on the market, its features, performance, and design justify the price.