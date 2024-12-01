Apple's iPad is a do-everything computer, just as good for playing games as it is for taking handwritten notes or editing a Word document. You can do a lot with an iPad Air, iPad Pro , or entry-level iPad without additional accessories if you have the right apps, but the tablets become even more useful with a good keyboard or stylus.
The best option for most iPads is going to be a Magic Keyboard or Magic Keyboard Folio directly from Apple, but Logitech's Combo Touch keyboard case makes for a great alternative if you're looking for an option where you can detach the keyboard and still have your tablet covered. The same goes for styluses -- an Apple Pencil with USB-C or Apple Pencil Pro is good if you're looking for the most versatile option, but the Logitech Crayon is a great, far more affordable option.
If you scored a new iPad during a Black Friday sale , or you're just looking to use the one you already own in a new way, here are some of the best deals on iPad accessories.
The best iPad keyboards on sale ahead of Cyber Monday
Detachable keyboards, trackpads, and stands
You can use the iPad's touchscreen to type in a pinch, but the tablet is compatible with a variety of keyboard accessories and Bluetooth keyboards that make the experience of typing up some notes or responding to email a lot more pleasant.
The picks below connect directly to your iPad for a seamless experience:
Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10.9-inch iPad
Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio is a combination kickstand case and keyboard that gives you a keyboard and trackpad you can use with the entry-level 10.9-inch iPad.
Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple's Magic Keyboard is an iPad keyboard case that can be posed at multiple angles, has a built-in trackpad, and a pleasant-to-type-on keyboard. It's much easier to use on a lap than other options, too.
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11‑inch (M4)
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch gives you the same design as the original Magic Keyboard with a sturdier metal frame, a thinner design, and a larger keyboard and trackpad.
Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
Logitech's Combo Touch case for the 10th generation iPad protects your device, adds a kickstand, and includes a detachable keyboard and trackpad. You can also use the case to hold a stylus.
Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro
Logitech's Combo Touch for iPad Pro is a slimmer, larger version of the company's keyboard case that's designed for Apple's new iPad Pros.
The best iPad styluses on sale ahead of Cyber Monday
Tilt detection and palm rejection
The iPad is a perfect canvas for drawing and writing, even if it was never conceived that way. With a stylus, you can take notes, draw without accidentally smearing things with your hand, and even do things you wouldn't expect a digital pen to be able to do, like shading and adjusting the thickness of your strokes with pressure.
The picks below will pair directly with your tablet:
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the most affordable Apple Pencil to date. Whilst it's missing some of the features of the most expensive model, it still has some great features including tilt sensitivity and hover support. It's a solid choice if you're on a budget.
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is a upgraded version of Apple's stylus with pressure-sensitive sides that lets you squeeze the stylus to access contextual menus.
Logitech Crayon
Logitech's Crayon is a formidable alternative to the Apple Pencil with the same pressure sensitivity and tilt detection, at a much cheaper price.
