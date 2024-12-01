Apple's iPad is a do-everything computer, just as good for playing games as it is for taking handwritten notes or editing a Word document. You can do a lot with an iPad Air, iPad Pro , or entry-level iPad without additional accessories if you have the right apps, but the tablets become even more useful with a good keyboard or stylus.

The best option for most iPads is going to be a Magic Keyboard or Magic Keyboard Folio directly from Apple, but Logitech's Combo Touch keyboard case makes for a great alternative if you're looking for an option where you can detach the keyboard and still have your tablet covered. The same goes for styluses -- an Apple Pencil with USB-C or Apple Pencil Pro is good if you're looking for the most versatile option, but the Logitech Crayon is a great, far more affordable option.

If you scored a new iPad during a Black Friday sale , or you're just looking to use the one you already own in a new way, here are some of the best deals on iPad accessories.

The best iPad keyboards on sale ahead of Cyber Monday

Detachable keyboards, trackpads, and stands

You can use the iPad's touchscreen to type in a pinch, but the tablet is compatible with a variety of keyboard accessories and Bluetooth keyboards that make the experience of typing up some notes or responding to email a lot more pleasant.

The picks below connect directly to your iPad for a seamless experience:

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10.9-inch iPad $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio is a combination kickstand case and keyboard that gives you a keyboard and trackpad you can use with the entry-level 10.9-inch iPad. $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy $249 at Apple

Apple Magic Keyboard $225 $299 Save $74 Apple's Magic Keyboard is an iPad keyboard case that can be posed at multiple angles, has a built-in trackpad, and a pleasant-to-type-on keyboard. It's much easier to use on a lap than other options, too. $225 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11‑inch (M4) $250 $299 Save $49 Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch gives you the same design as the original Magic Keyboard with a sturdier metal frame, a thinner design, and a larger keyboard and trackpad. $250 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Apple

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad $105 $160 Save $55 Logitech's Combo Touch case for the 10th generation iPad protects your device, adds a kickstand, and includes a detachable keyboard and trackpad. You can also use the case to hold a stylus. $105 at Amazon $105 at Best Buy $120 at Logitech

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro $185 $230 Save $45 Logitech's Combo Touch for iPad Pro is a slimmer, larger version of the company's keyboard case that's designed for Apple's new iPad Pros. $185 at Amazon $185 at Best Buy $185 at Logitech

The best iPad styluses on sale ahead of Cyber Monday

Tilt detection and palm rejection

The iPad is a perfect canvas for drawing and writing, even if it was never conceived that way. With a stylus, you can take notes, draw without accidentally smearing things with your hand, and even do things you wouldn't expect a digital pen to be able to do, like shading and adjusting the thickness of your strokes with pressure.

The picks below will pair directly with your tablet:

Apple Pencil (USB-C) The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the most affordable Apple Pencil to date. Whilst it's missing some of the features of the most expensive model, it still has some great features including tilt sensitivity and hover support. It's a solid choice if you're on a budget. $79 at Best Buy $79 at Apple

Apple Pencil Pro $99 $129 Save $30 The Apple Pencil Pro is a upgraded version of Apple's stylus with pressure-sensitive sides that lets you squeeze the stylus to access contextual menus. $99 at Best Buy $129 at Apple

Logitech Crayon $50 $70 Save $20 Logitech's Crayon is a formidable alternative to the Apple Pencil with the same pressure sensitivity and tilt detection, at a much cheaper price. $50 at Amazon $54 at Best Buy

