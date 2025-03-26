Summary The iPad Air's purpose has become more and more unclear as Apple has introduced new tablets.

The Air is essentially a less expensive version of the Pro, which wasn't the original pitch.

Apple's pricing ladder uses the Air to encourage spending on more expensive upgrades, like the Pro.

The new M3 iPad Air is an odd duck. Not because it's bad -- far from it -- but because Apple just updated the iPad Air a year ago. The company's middle-of-the-pack tablet got the M2 chip, updated webcam placement, and support for the new Apple Pencil Pro in 2024. The price of the Air didn't change when it got the M3 chip a few weeks ago, but that doesn't make what the tablet is for make sense.

Like the original MacBook Air , the iPad Air served a specific function in Apple's range of tablets. It was a premium, portable option when compared to the norm. The problem is, the Air doesn't really serve that purpose anymore. It's become something else entirely: another tool to get you to spend more, instead of just a useful tablet in its own right.

The iPad Air was once Apple's take on the future of the tablet

Premium portability was the name of the game

Apple introduced the first iPad Air in 2013 as the next step in the evolution of the iPad. It was timed to the release of iOS 7, already a pretty dramatic redesign of Apple's most important operating system, and featured a new design that was "20 percent thinner and 28 percent lighter than the fourth-generation iPad, and with a 43 percent narrower bezel," according to the company's press release at the time. The tablet was such a significant upgrade that it became the main iPad Apple offered, unless you wanted the smaller screen of the iPad mini.

At this point, what does Air really mean?

At least until Apple introduced the 5th generation iPad, which had more or less the body of the original iPad Air, at which point the iPad Air became a more premium option, with a higher-resolution, laminated display. Until there was a new high-end option, the iPad Pro, which wasn't only more expensive, but also had access to accessories like keyboard cases and styluses, and a larger 12.9-inch display. That left the iPad Air in the middle, even after it gained the ability to use the accessories of the Pro. But then Apple complicated things further by releasing a new M4 iPad Pro that's lighter and thinner than the current iPad Air. At this point, what does Air really mean?

It's all about building out Apple's "price ladder"

The iPad Air is a worse Pro