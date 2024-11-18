Black Friday is November 29th, and the big day is officially under two weeks away. But that doesn't mean the sales haven't started yet. Several amazing early Black Friday deals have already been popping up on phones, tablets, laptops , and more.

If you've been thinking about getting a new iPad for yourself or as a gift this holiday season, now is the perfect time to start looking.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the 11-inch 2024 iPad Air for $500, $100 off its regular price of $600. The sale is available on the 128GB Wi-Fi model of the tablet in blue and purple colors. Unfortunately, its space gray and starlight colors are currently unavailable. If you want the larger 13-inch iPad Air, it's also $100 off on Amazon right now.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) $500 $600 Save $100 The 2024 11-inch iPad Air has a stunning liquid retina display, and Apple's powerful M2 processor, which supports Apple Intelligence. Brand Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB CPU M2 Operating System iPadOS Ports USB-C Display type Liquid Retina Size 11-inch Colors Purple, Blue, Space Grey, Starlight Front Camera Landscape 12-megapixel Ultra Wide Rear Camera 12-megapixel Wide Expand $500 at Amazon

The M2 iPad Air is a great all-around tablet

The iPad Air's biggest issue is its 60Hz screen

The 11-inch iPad Air has a beautiful liquid retina display with a 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution. Its colors are vibrant thanks to its P3 wide color support, and its screen is great for streaming shows and movies, gaming, browsing the web, and productivity tasks. I personally think the 11-inch display is the perfect size and would choose it any day over the 13-inch model because it's lighter and more portable.

The iPad Air's biggest con is, without a doubt, its 60Hz screen refresh rate (it doesn't support ProMotion like the iPad Pro). However, if you've never used a high refresh rate display or don't mind 60Hz, this might not be a dealbreaker for you. The iPad Air works with the Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil Pro , so if you're looking to draw or do some note-taking on an iPad, the Air will be a good companion for you.

Although it doesn't have Apple's newest M4 chip, the iPad Air's M2 chipset still packs a punch for a tablet of this size. It even supports Apple Intelligence, so you can test all of Apple's new AI features. The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU and will easily handle multitasking. If you're looking for a powerful iPad that isn't quite as expensive as the iPad Pro, the iPad Air is a solid choice, especially for $100 off. It's unclear how long this deal will last, so snatch it while you can.