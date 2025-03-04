iPad Air (M3) Apple's latest iPad Air The new iPad Air features Apple's M3 chip, and, as long as you purchase it separately, an updated Magic Keyboard. $600 at Apple

iPad shopping can be a little intimidating, even if you've owned one before, and Apple just switched things up again by introducing both a 7th generation iPad Air and an 11th generation base iPad. Both are notable as much for their timing as anything -- the new Air is shipping less than a year after its predecessor, whereas the 11th gen iPad is overdue, given that the 10th gen launched in 2022.

If an iPad Pro seems too expensive, or simply like overkill, which of the two new iPads should you consider? While the Air is technically superior in several ways, it's important to gauge whether its features are really worth spending an extra $250 or more before any add-ons.

Price, specs & availability

The essentials

The 11th gen iPad starts at $349 for a 128GB Wi-Fi model, but as with all iPads, there are a number of configuration options. You can upgrade to 256 or 512GB of storage, and add 4G/5G cellular connectivity if you need to stay online 24/7. A fully-equipped model will set you back $799 before any accessories. Note that many accessories are off-limits -- the tablet only supports the USB-C and 1st gen Apple Pencils, not the Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple's official keyboard is the scaled-back Magic Keyboard Folio. You may be able to find better third-party keyboards.

The 7th gen iPad Air is sold in 11- and 13-inch versions, starting at $599 and $799 respectively for their 128GB Wi-Fi configurations. There are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage tiers, once again spiced up with the option of 4G/5G cellular. A top-of-the-line 13-inch Air will set you back $1,449 before accessories, that price being comparable to a MacBook Air.

Design, build, and cameras

Size is the separator

Design-wise, there's relatively little to distinguish the two products. They're mostly identical, in fact, down to including USB-C and Smart Connector ports, as well as a Touch ID sensor integrated into the sleep/wake button. Even their camera systems are the same -- both use 12-megapixel front and rear cameras, the front cameras being landscape-oriented ones with Center Stage automatic panning. As always, iPad cameras are primarily intended for video calls and scanning documents.

Where things really diverge is with the option of a 13-inch display for the Air. I'll talk more about that in the next section, but here I'll note that while the 13-inch model offers a better view of apps, it may not be the best choice for some travelers. Its size makes it harder to pack and unpack, especially during security screenings, and it's going to dominate your seat tray on planes and trains. The sacrifice might be worth it, but only as long as you're prepared for a tablet to occupy as much room as a MacBook.

The 11th gen is the more colorful tablet, with vibrant yellow, pink, blue, and silver options. The Air does come in blue, purple, starlight, or space black, but all of its shades are subdued.

Display

There's an obvious choice for serious jobs

Let's cut to the chase -- if you want an iPad that can truly replace a laptop, the 13-inch Air is your cheapest option short of an iPad Pro. An extra two diagonal inches might not sound like much, but it enables superior multitasking, particularly if you use Display Zoom to cram more text onscreen.

You can put two full-sized apps side-by-side, whereas on the 11-inch Air and 11th gen iPad, you'll have to use apps in fullscreen mode or make compromises. Photographers, illustrators, and video editors will most appreciate the extra screen space, though even someone writing a research paper will appreciate being able to sit a fully-legible web browser or notes app next to their text editor.

There are some additional benefits to the Air regardless of which size you pick. These include a wider P3 gamut for more accurate colors, and anti-reflective coating, which should make the tablet more readable in sunlight. Realistically, however, most people will enjoy the 11th gen iPad's display, and may not even notice the difference under typical conditions.

Internals

The gulf is getting wider