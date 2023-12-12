Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $500 $600 Save $100 If you want an iPad but you're not willing to spend a ton of money on the Pro model, then the iPad Air is a fantastic solution. It can run any app you throw its way, take some great pics, and it's super portable. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

We're really not that far from the holidays, so if you still have last-minute gifts to buy, now's the time to do it. In fact, we have one more suggestion for you - the iPad Air 5th gen. This is a device that we adore, making it to the top of our best tablet list, and it's now $100 off at both Amazon and Best Buy, making it the perfect time to get it. Most frequently, we see iPads being $50 off, so getting a double discount is ideal.

Why you should get the iPad Air 5th gen before the holidays

The Apple iPad Air 5th gen tablet is a powerful device that delivers an exceptional user experience. It is powered by the M1 chip, which may not be the latest model, but it's still pretty powerful, providing great performance. The M1 chip delivers great processing power, graphics performance, and battery life of the iPad Air, making it ideal for demanding applications such as video editing and gaming.

Related Apple iPad Air (2022) review: Still a superb tablet We reviewed the iPad Air (5th Gen) when it first arrive in 2022, but it's still a tablet we use daily. Here's our updated review.

The iPad Air 5th gen has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that produces vivid colors and stunning images. With a display resolution of 2360 x1640 pixels ,this tablet is ideal for professional applications that demand exceptional detail and clarity... or for whatever show you're binging right now. The True Tone display technology adjusts the color temperature of the screen to match the ambient lighting, reducing eye strain and delivering a more comfortable viewing experience.

Related What is Apple's True Tone display? Apple's True Tone technology first appeared on iPad, but it's now on iPhone and MacBook. What is True Tone though and how does it work?

The device also features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which is another great feature that enhances its security. Plus, it makes your life easier if you don't have to input your password every time you want to access your tablet.

Related Will your package arrive by Christmas? Every shipping deadline to know As you're shopping for the holidays, here are some deadlines to be aware of to avoid a mad-dash or disappointment.

The iPad Air 5th gen comes equipped with 12MP cameras, making the tablet suitable for any work Zoom chats you need to join or video calls with your friends.

With so many hoping to get a tablet as a gift this holiday season, the iPad Air 5th gen can be a fantastic choice given its price tag. Your order still has a chance to reach you before the holidays, but don't wait too long since we have no idea when the deal is set to expire.