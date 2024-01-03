Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 It may not be the newest model, but it's still one of our favorite devices ever with an all-day battery and a gorgeous 10.9-inch screen. The 9th-gen iPad isn't outdated in the latest and given the price, you'll definitely want to get this one over the newer models. $249 at Amazon

An iPad is a great way to take virtual notes, stream content, and stay organized. And while the newest and latest iPads are powerful and feature-packed, you may want a more basic tablet for a greater discount. The 2021 9th gen iPad is a great contender for both a basic and budget-friendly tablet in 2024, especially now that it's on sale for only $249.

Why the iPad 9th gen is worth your money

We know that when it comes to Apple - or any tech, really - we all want the newest and best models, but most often than not it's just not worth the extra money. If you're going to be a power user and spend countless hours on your tablet, perhaps shelling out for the iPad 10 is worth it, but otherwise, the 2021 generation is just as great. Featuring the A13 Bionic chip and a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, this tablet boasts 64GB of storage space, which is enough for most of your apps and even downloading some movies for plane trips. The device performs well for video chats, streaming, browsing the internet, doom-scrolling on social media, and playing games, but won't be enough for image editing or other more taxing tasks.

Sure, there may be some downsides when compared to the newer iPad 10, such as the lack of a USB-C port and the home button, but for those who miss the home-button, this is your chance to get a modern Apple product with the older design. Essentially, if you're looking for top performance, you'll end up paying a lot more anyway, since you'll end up getting the iPad Pro. But for everyday users, the iPad 9th gen is simply perfect. The device is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st gen, so you may want to throw one of those in too, so you can install some drawing apps or take handwritten notes.