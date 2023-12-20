Apple iPad (2022) $349 $449 Save $100 Do you know what your kids want as a gift? An iPad. Do they already have a tablet? Well, they probably still want an iPad. This 10.9-inch model has been out for a year, and it's still one of the best tablets out there, so maybe it's finally time to give in and add it to your cart for a loved one (or yourself). $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy

This holiday recipe includes one great Apple tablet, a touch of social pressure, and a fantastic $100 off for one of our favorite tablets ever. While there are tons of cool tablets on the market today, this iPad is a favorite because the screen is fantastic, the software is super easy to navigate, and the device is, simply put, speedy.

Why we think you'll love the Apple iPad 2022

The latest version of the Apple iPad packs in many features that make it a versatile and essential gadget for daily use. From the striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display to its A14 Bionic chip, the iPad 10th generation delivers reliable performance and functionality for various use cases.

The tablet also comes with some pretty powerful cameras, even though it's probably not a feature you'll be using extensively. The 12MP wide back camera is great for taking high-quality photos, while the 12MP ultrawide front camera is perfect for video calls and random selfies. We also love the Center Stage feature that comes with the front cam. This feature uses AI to automatically pan and zoom in on users as they move around, making video calls more engaging and hands-free.

Thanks to the inclusion of Touch ID, users can access the device and make secure payments using Apple Pay, something that saves you time, since you don't have to always put in the password. This is particularly useful when you need to access your banking information or make purchases on the go.

The iPad's all-day battery life also sets it apart from other tablets on the market. With up to 10 hours of battery, it is perfect for long journeys or extended work days. As far as software goes, the iPad 10th gen runs on iPadOS 17, which is designed to take advantage of the tablet's hardware and features.

Overall, the Apple iPad 10th gen offers a range of features that make it a great investment for both personal and professional use. It's also going to be super useful when your kids refuse to chill out for five minutes, which is why this makes for a fantastic holiday gift.

