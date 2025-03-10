Apple recently announced the 11th generation iPad , which features an upgraded A16 chipset and increased base storage. While the refresh may seem somewhat lackluster, the highlight is undoubtedly the fantastic deals that will become available now for the older 10th generation iPad, which remains a solid tablet in 2025 for basic use cases.

Right now on Amazon, you can snag the 10th generation iPad for $269, saving you $80 off its regular price of $349, one of its lowest prices ever. This deal applies to the tablet's silver color. While the blue, pink, and yellow variants are also on sale, they aren't discounted as significantly as silver.

This offer for the 10th generation iPad is only available for a limited time. You can check it out below.

iPad (10th gen) $269 $349 Save $80 The 10th generation iPad comes with some sleek new features, bringing it closer in line to the Air and Pro models. It includes a 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display and a A14 Bionic processor for smooth, powerful performance. It's the first base model iPad to switch to USB-C for charging, making it more efficient. Support for the first gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio is also sweet. Brand Apple Storage 64GB, 256GB CPU A14 Bionic Ports USB-C (up to 480Mb/s) Camera (Rear, Front) 12-megapixel wide Display type 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina Expand $269 at Amazon

A reliable budget tablet

The iPad's 10.9-inch display is perfect for watching videos and browsing the web

Apple / Pocket-lint

If you're looking for an entry-level tablet that doesn't break the bank and want a reliable device you can use for browsing the web, watching videos, checking your email, and more, then the 10th generation iPad is still a worthwhile option, despite being released in October 2022. The 10th generation iPad has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution. While it may not be as flashy as the M4 iPad Pro's OLED display, it's much better than the iPad mini's LCD screen.

Compared to the new 11th generation iPad launching soon, the chipset and starting storage space are the most significant differences. The 10th generation iPad has an A14 chip and 64GB of base storage, while the new iPad has an A16 chip and 128GB of base storage. If you don't plan on storing a lot of apps or photos on your tablet or playing any intensive games, then the 10th generation iPad is still an excellent choice for everyday basic use.

If you want a new tablet and don't mind getting an older model to save money, or you want to get a basic tablet for your parents or kids to use, the base iPad is a solid option. You can get the 10th generation iPad in silver on sale for $269 on Amazon for a limited time now.