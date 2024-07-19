While a lot of the hype around iOS revolves around major fall updates like iOS 18, Apple regularly issues point releases, usually to solve bugs and security vulnerabilities. Less often these introduce features Apple wasn't able to deliver in time for device launches. In rare circumstances, they may usher in small but necessary quality-of-life upgrades.

An example of this is iOS 17.5, which added a "Repair State" option for iPhones. So what is Repair State exactly, and how do you trigger it?

What is Repair State on iPhones?

In short, Repair State allows an iPhone to be sent in for repairs by Apple without disabling Find My tracking and (by extension) Activation Lock. Prior to iOS 17.5, Apple required that people manually disable Find My before sending in a phone, in part to ease repairs, but also to make sure a device wasn't stolen. This was an inconvenience for owners -- and ironically made iPhones more vulnerable to theft while in transit, since someone could intercept one, perform a reset, and have little worry about being hunted down.

While Repair State is active, you'll see a stethoscope icon over your iPhone in Find My's list of devices. If you then select the phone, it'll show a "Ready for Repair" banner above its other details.

For iPhone owners, there's no difference in functionality -- you could keep using your device forever without noticing anything. Any changes appear to be behind the scenes.

How do you use Repair State?

A few notes here. First, there's no actual "Repair State" button. Second, it's not yet confirmed whether the feature works for devices other than iPhones, such as Macs or iPads. Lastly, we'd recommend against trying these instructions unless you legitimately need to send your device in for repair.