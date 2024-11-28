Key Takeaways The smartphone market is projected to grow by 6.2% in 2024, driven by "pent-up demand" for phone upgrades.

Apple's iOS is forecasted to outpace Android growth in 2025.

AI isn't deeply impacting smartphone demand yet, but could boost sales if a 'must-have' feature appears.

Smartphone manufacturers will be smiling about this news. The International Data Corporation (IDC) has projected that the global smartphone market will grow 6.2 percent in 2024, with shipments reaching 1.24 billion units. The growth in smartphone shipments is primarily attributed to "pent-up demand for device upgrades." After years of waning demand, this is a positive indicator for the smartphone market.

The news is even better for Apple, as iOS is projected to grow by 3.1 percent year-over-year in 2025, outpacing Android's forecasted growth of 1.7 percent in 2025. However, in 2024, Apple's iOS only grew 0.4 percent compared to Android's 6.2 percent growth in the same period, so the company is playing catch-up in a sense.

Apple is experiencing unprecedented growth in emerging markets like India but is facing challenges in the U.S., China, and Europe, where the competition and market saturation are strongest, hindering growth. But things are looking up for the Cupertino-based company.

AI isn't selling lots of phones yet, but it could soon

Apple Intelligence could result in more sales, if a 'must have' feature appears

In October, Apple finally launched Apple Intelligence after much anticipation. However, the IDC says AI features aren't significantly impacting market demand. Why? The lack of a "must have" feature.

"While we continue to believe GenAI will revolutionize the user experience in the years to come, more investments are needed to increase consumer awareness and introduce a ‘must have’ feature that will rush consumers to the store and create that super cycle which everyone is waiting for," said Nabila Popal, a senior research director with the IDC.

This is a fair analysis by the IDC. While many of the new AI features on both iOS and Android are intuitive, there isn't a feature yet that has made me feel that I need to buy a new phone to access it. If Apple can find that "must-have" AI feature, it could propel iPhone sales. Right now, many AI features on smartphones are limited to premium/flagship devices. The IDC anticipates that AI features will be available on most lower-priced phones by 2028, "potentially reaching 70% of the smartphone market."