Summary Apple is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for iOS 19, inspired "loosely" by visionOS.

It seems iOS 19 will focus on design, rather than new Apple Intelligence features, given delays to Siri.

iOS 19 is anticipated to debut at WWDC 2025 and reportedly have updated icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons.

There has been a lot of discussion about iOS 19 recently, after Apple confirmed it was delaying its "more personalized" version of Siri until later this "coming year," hinting at a potential iOS 19 release or beyond. However, it now seems the focus of iOS 19 might not be Apple Intelligence but its overall design philosophy.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, iOS 19 will be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in the history of the iPhone and "fundamentally change" the look of iOS. Reportedly, similar updates are also planned for iPadOS and macOS to make the software design of Apple's three primary platforms "more consistent."

The new design reportedly takes some inspiration from visionOS

Bloomberg reports that the changes planned for iOS 19 will "go well beyond a new design language and aesthetic tweaks" and be "the biggest revamp since iOS 7," which was released in 2013. iOS 7 included significant updates like a redesigned notification center and Siri, and new app icons.

With iOS 19, Apple reportedly intends to refresh the appearance of "icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons." Although specific details about the new look are scarce, it is said to be "loosely" inspired by the Vision Pro's visionOS . This could indicate that app icons might become rounder.

The wait to see iOS 19's design will not be long, as Apple is widely expected to unveil the software update at WWDC 2025, likely taking place in June. The design overhaul might be the main focus of the event, rather than Apple Intelligence, given the recent news of delays. With iOS 19, Apple is going to be playing catch up on previously promised AI features, so the design changes could serve as a solid distraction from that conundrum. iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 just got a lot more exciting.