It's been a couple of weeks since iOS 18 was released to the public. Despite testing many different areas of the new software, I'm still pleasantly surprised each time I discover something new. One of those such discoveries is how iOS 18 offers improved search functionality within the Photos app. To a scarily accurate degree, I was partially convinced Apple Intelligence had a role in improving the search functions within the Photos app. However, it's simply a part of the core OS improvements made by Apple.

After installing iOS 18 on your iPhone, you yourself will discover how different the Photos app is. Despite a frustratingly obtuse new layout (which you can thankfully change), Photos was improved in one particular way: It's now far easier to dig through your library and find that particular photo on your mind. The search function gets rid of generic keywords and encourages users to use natural language. Apple's Photos now lets you use more precise descriptions or names of people you've previously identified.

Read on to see all the new ways to search in the Photos app.

Use better descriptors to filter down your photo library

Finally, there's that photo of me in the red shirt

Before iOS 18, narrowing down search queries in the Photos app was quite a chore. For many inquiries, Photos would leave out obvious inclusions. It was especially unreliable and frustrating for me given I have over 3,000 photos. Apple has made drastic improvements using effective natural languages -- so now, you can get more specific with your search queries. This includes using more natural descriptions when tapping on the magnifying glass icon in the Photos app. By default, Photos will suggest some queries to start you off.

This includes searches like One Year Ago, At the Concert or Recently Edited.

Algorithms and suggestions

Even as you start typing, the Photos app will begin offering suggestions to fill out the rest of the query. For instance, as I begin writing the word "food," Photos goes as far as to separate photos with generalized food in them as well as a litany of "food dishes" in a separate list. Even typing an unfinished "fo" has Apple's algorithm suggest everything from "football stadium" and "Vegas Fountain of the Gods." I even found success in typing "chicken on a plate." Lo and behold, the Photos app delivered. It's safe to assume mileage on this experience will vary depending on the assortment of photos you have in your library.

Photos can pull in pictures of me at events playing games, previous TikTok videos of me talking about games, and even a photo of the giant LEGO Bowser statue at Fan Expo Toronto.

The algorithm is also very thorough. I can get more specific by typing in a word that's prominent in a photo or is said in a video. Typing something simple as "Video game," I assumed Photos would merely narrow down any gaming screenshots I had in my library. But no -- Photos can pull in pictures of me at events playing games, previous TikTok videos of me talking about games, and even a photo of the giant Lego Bowser statue at Fan Expo Toronto.

The accuracy of facial recognition is so much better

Photos can now easily collect photos of my cat

If you didn't know, you can attribute names to friends, family members, and even pets via the Photos app. By swiping up on a photo or a video, you'll see small bubbles with each identified person or pet. By tapping on this, you attribute a name to the person or pet. This feature isn't only for others -- it also works for you, the user, as well. Once completed, the name is added to the Photos algorithm, making it easier to narrow down searches including whoever you want.

As I mentioned, the Photos app used to be able to identify common people within your library and group them together. But often, the algorithm overlooked obvious inclusions. Now, it's improved facial recognition, so photo collections of a person or pet via search can be much more accurate. Through the same natural language processing means as I mention above, I was able to broadly search for photos of my cat, Bacon. And much to my surprise, Photos was able to pull in the majority of photos featuring my little dude. I do give Photos the grace of not pulling some of the more obscure or blurry photos, but for those that matter the most to me, I know iOS 18 gives me an easy-to-view log of all the photos I've of him taken over the years.

This also extends to family and friends. Photos now gives me a far better method of reminiscing on my family trip to Argentina or my recent trek to LA for Summer Game Fest with friends in the industry. The degree of accuracy and precision iOS 18 has given the Photos app has made me far more likely to use the search functionality than I've ever considered in the past. While it's already improved, I'm eager to see how much better it'll become when Apple Intelligence is integrated into the operating system on iPhone later this year.