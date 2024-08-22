Key Takeaways Hide Distracting Items in iOS 18 isn't an ad-blocker.

It can only hide static elements on websites.

Hidden items may not work well on dynamic elements like ads.

Have you ever wanted the power to make elements of a particular web page disappear? From newsletter sign-ups to cookie prompts to ads, the answer is probably. For many computer users, downloading ad blockers and other browser extensions to remove annoying prompts is pretty common. I even use Superagent to remove frustrating cookie popups and Banish to remove sign-in prompts in Safari.

Now, it's important to say that you're reading this article on a partly ad-supported website. While digital ads aren't perfect, they're one of the core ways websites can monetize their content and remain in business on the modern web. Without advertising, many websites would likely go out of business.

With iOS 18, Apple is introducing a new feature called Hide Distracting Items. In some ways, the feature makes it seem like Apple is bringing an ad-blocker natively to Safari -- but is it really?

What is Hide Distracting Items?

This isn't an ad-blocker

Yeah, let me be direct -- this isn't an ad-blocker. When this feature was initially rumored, Apple began receiving complaints from organizations concerned about how it could impact their business. Whether intentionally or not, Hide Distracting Items can't remove pieces of a website that change every time it's reloaded. These are more formally called dynamically changing elements.

Instead, this feature hides static elements -- parts of the website that stay the same every time the page loads. This limitation means ads on most websites can't be hidden because they reload every time the page refreshes. It's hard to say where this feature comes in handy, as most of these elements reload. Perhaps someone may find removing sign-in prompts or newsletter sign-up banners helpful. But again, that's assuming they remain static on the web page.

I'm never one to discourage Apple from adding a new feature, as I'm sure someone, somewhere, can find a good use for it. Still, it's important to stress that this isn't an ad-blocker, at least on most websites. Even if it did, there are several pretty good extensions for Safari and just about every other browser that can block ads and more.

How to use Hide Distracting Items

I'm not sure what you'll hide

To use Hide Distracting Items:

Open Safari. Visit the website you'd like to hide elements of. Tap the icon to the left of the search bar. Tap Hide Distracting Items. Select the element on the website you'd like to hide. Tap Hide.

To show hidden items:

Open Safari. Visit the website where you've hidden elements of. Tap the icon to the left of the search bar. Tap Show Hidden Items.

Remember that hidden items only remain hidden with static elements. Items that dynamically change, like most ads, do not remain hidden.