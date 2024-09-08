Key Takeaways iOS 18 will support iPhone models as far back as iPhone SE (2nd gen) but not all features are available on all devices due to hardware limitations.

Some iOS 18 features like Apple Intelligence and Messages via satellite are only available on certain iPhone models.

Apple may drop compatibility for older devices starting from iOS 19, potentially affecting iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max users.

A major question with any smartphone these days is how long you can expect to get updates. That usually determines how long a phone will remain relevant -- not just in terms of features, but also security, bugfixes, and keeping performance smooth. Rightfully, we expect a $1,000 device to last more than a year or two.

Apple has a history of supporting its products longer than most tech companies. With iOS 18 upon us though, some models are being cut off. Is your iPhone still compatible?

Which iPhones work with iOS 18?

iOS 18 should work with the following devices

iPhone 16/16 Plus/16 Pro/16 Pro Max (coming September 2024)

iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max

iPhone 13/13 mini/13 Pro/13 Pro Max

iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max

iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max

iPhone XS/XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (second generation or later)

Does every iPhone get the same iOS 18 features?

Unfortunately not

Apple

No, unfortunately. The biggest division involves Apple Intelligence, a slate of generative AI tools. Those require at least an A17 Pro processor, found in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Even the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are incompatible, though Apple should support the technology on every iPhone 16 and the rumored fourth-generation iPhone SE.

There are other gaps. Messages via satellite is limited to the iPhone 14, 15, and 16 lineups, since only they have the necessary broadcast technology. You'll also need an iPhone 12 or later for eye tracking and live audio transcriptions, and an iPhone 11 for hands-free Home Key control. Another accessibility feature -- Music Haptics -- requires an iPhone 12 or third-gen iPhone SE.

Some features are being restricted to particular countries and/or languages, initially. Apple Intelligence, for example, is currently limited to US English, though its reach should expand in coming months.

What about iPads and iPods?

iPads have a separate iPadOS 18 update. You can be forgiven for any confusion -- iPadOS is essentially just a fork of iOS with tablet-specific features, such as multitasking and a bigger dock. Despite complaints, Apple still hasn't opened up iPads to make them as functional as Macs.

As for iPods, those haven't received a major iOS update since 2021's iOS 15. The company has only issued bug and security patches since then, the most recent being iOS 15.8.3 in July 2024. Apple no longer makes or sells iPods, even as refurbished units. They're a victim of the iPhone's success.

Will iOS 18 devices still work with iOS 19?

We don't know for sure, but there's good chance iOS 19 will cut off the very oldest devices that work with iOS 18. That means the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, all three of which date back to 2018. The company could surprise us and keep its compatibility list unchanged, but those phones can sometimes struggle with iOS 17, never mind anything later. Apple may also want to reserve its support teams for the devices most customers use -- it's unlikely there are many people hanging on to an XR.

FAQ

Q: How do I know which iPhone or iOS version I have?

If you can't remember, open the Settings app and navigate to General -> About. You'll see not just your model name and iOS version, but other details, like your phone's serial number.

Q: Why does Apple stop supporting older iPhones?

The ostensible reason is performance. Older iPhones have slower processors and less RAM, which means they can't run some software well or at all. You wouldn't want to bother with augmented reality on an iPhone 5, for instance.

There are other potential motivations though, such as reining in support costs. Coding and testing for different iPhone models takes work, and it probably makes more sense to have engineers working on the iPhones most customers currently own.

Apple also presumably wants to nudge people towards buying new iPhones eventually, though it's likely that support costs are a bigger factor.