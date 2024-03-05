Key Takeaways iOS 17.4 brings new features to the EU App Store, allowing third-party stores & streaming apps.

Apple adds new emojis and brings transcripts to the Podcasts app.

Siri now announces messages, battery health features are enhanced, and smaller updates improve security and usability.

Apple just released iOS 17.4 for the iPhone, Updates for the iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, HomePod and Apple Watch are expected to follow, as well. In other words, if you have an iPhone, it's time to mash that update button, and soon you'll need to do it across all of your Apple devices. The latest update for the iPhone brings the typical small updates like bug fixes, along with bigger improvements such as fixes for security exploits that aren't all that exciting but are equally important.

In the case of iOS 17.4, the biggest update involves changes to how the App Store works in the EU, but it's not leaving the rest of the world out. There are new Emoji, transcripts for Apple Podcasts, and improvements to Messages and other quality of life improvements to existing features you're sure to notice after updating. If you're curious about what you're going to get from the next major iOS update, here's a full breakdown of the new features.

The biggest changes coming in iOS 17.4

We've rounded up what's new in iOS 17.4 below. If you're unsure how to install the update, we include those instructions at the bottom of the post. As always, it's a good idea to have a fresh backup to your phone before hitting that update button, as well as a fully charged battery.

EU App Store changes

This is the update making all the headlines, and we've covered it in full previously. Essentially, Apple has to allow third-party app stores on the iPhone in the EU thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The change gives iPhone users the option to download and install apps that otherwise wouldn't be available in the App Store due to Apple's strict guidelines. For example, Epic has already said that Fortnite is set to return to iOS after an extended absence.

Sadly, this change isn't coming to the US or other regions anytime soon, so only those in the EU will be able to enjoy the extra level of freedom.

It wouldn't be a major iOS update without new ways to express yourself through emojis. Apple is adding a mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji to iOS 17.4. If any of those sound exciting to you, then this is an update you'll want to snag right away.

While not completely new, iOS 17.4 gives 18 different emojis the ability to turn around, so you can face them in either direction.

Apple Podcast transcripts to follow along

Apple Podcast is one of the best podcast players on the market, and it's getting a little better with iOS 17.4 thanks to transcripts. With this update, you will be able to follow an episode through text as it plays. It will highlight the text in sync with the audio as you listen. The feature will support English, Spanish, French, and German at launch.

These transcripts can also be read in full without playing an episode. Additionally, you can search for a word or phrase used during an episode, which can then be tapped to play from that point. Accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver will also work with podcast transcripts.

More notable changes arriving in iOS 17.4

Not every feature added to the iPhone is headline worthy, but they are worth knowing about.

Music recognition enhancement

Apple's music recognition feature is powerful and accurate, and it's slated to get a little better with iOS 17.4. You can use the update to add songs you've identified through music recognition to your Apple Music Playlists and Library. This way, if you're out somewhere and a gem of a song comes on, you can identify it and quickly save it for later.

Siri message announcements

In iOS 17.4, Siri has a new option that will announce your messages in any supported language, not just the default language. It sounds like a privacy nightmare if you have someone else sitting in the room with you, but it could be cool if you just want to find out what text messages you're receiving without picking up your phone.

More Battery Health information

A new feature for the Battery Health setting shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. If you want to know more about your battery, this update has you covered.

More 17.4 odds and ends

Apple added some little tweaks to iOS 17.4 that'll be beneficial to everyone:

Stolen Device Protection gets increased security in all locations

Call Identification displays an Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available

Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into

Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don't yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill

Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My

Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged

How to install iOS 17.4 on your device

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Select Software Update. You should see the iOS 17.4 update listed. Tap Update Now. Accept the terms and conditions, and the update will be downloaded. Once the update is downloaded, tap Update Now to install it.

Your iPhone will need to have enough charge for the update to be applied, and it's best to have it plugged in if possible.