Apple is expected to release its iOS 16.3 iPhone software update at some point this week, and it promises to include a number of new features that are worth taking note of - especially if you're interested in security.

The iOS 16.3 update has been in beta testing since before Christmas and has been put through its paces by developers as well as those who are on the public beta program. The update is now ready for prime time, with Apple suggesting that it will arrive this week.

While the iOS 16.3 update might not add the array of features that iOS 16 did, it's still one that the privacy-conscious out there should pay attention to. That's because it adds support for physical hardware security keys that can be used to secure an Apple ID for the first time. Without that physical security key attached, logging into the Apple ID is impossible.

Another privacy and security feature is the rolling out of Advanced Data Protection, a feature that's already available in the United States. It'll roll out internationally starting with iOS 16.3 and allows users to end-to-end encrypt more aspects of their Apple life including iMessage backups for the first time. That ensures that nobody can access your iMessages even if they gain access to your iCloud backups. Apple already encrypts much of the data that is transmitted via iCloud, but not all of it without Advanced Data Protection enabled.

Other additions include support for the second-generation HomePod, which goes on sale on 3 February, while there is also support for new Black Unity watch faces and wallpapers.

Most notable for some will be the bug fixes including one for an issue that caused horizontal lines to mysteriously appear on some iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Apple says that's been fixed with this update.