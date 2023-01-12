These superb generators are a great way to get more power.

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2023, Jackery, the blue-chip brand in the portable solar power industry, unveiled their latest innovation: a line of revolutionary new portable solar generators - Solar Generator 3000 Pro and Solar Generator 1500 Pro. These generators, designed to be highly efficient and portable, are set to shake up the solar industry and provide reliable power in a variety of settings.

This article will take a closer look at these groundbreaking new generators and what sets them apart from the competition.

About Jackery

Established in 2012 in the state of California, Jackery has swiftly risen to become a prominent name in the portable solar power market. Their pioneering green energy products have propelled them to the top of global sales for solar generators. In 2016, they debuted the first outdoor portable power stations, and two years later, they created the initial portable solar panels.

The aim of Jackery is to bring clean energy to people everywhere, allowing them to enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about their power needs. Jackery is committed to assisting individuals in generating and owning clean energy, paving the way for energy independence and reducing the world's reliance on fossil fuels.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro

Introducing the Solar Generator 3000 Pro, the latest addition to Jackery's Pro line of portable solar generators. This premier product is the most lightweight and compact in its category, making it perfect for all outdoor excursions.

Featuring six SolarSaga 200W solar panels, the Solar Generator 3000 Pro can be charged in as little as 3-4 hours through solar power or just 2.5 hours with a wall outlet. When fully charged, it boasts a whopping 3024Wh of high-capacity power and a 3000W AC output, sufficient to supply backup power for up to five days.

But that's not all - the 3000 Pro also boasts an impressive cooling system, with high-precision chips and nine sensors to improve heat dissipation by 30%. And when you're using it, you won't even know it's there - it operates at a super quiet 30 decibels in silent mode - that’s like being in a quiet library!

But the convenience doesn't stop there. The Solar Generator 3000 Pro can also be controlled and monitored using your mobile device via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's the ultimate green power solution for your outdoor lifestyle.

The Solar Generator 3000 Pro will be available from March 2023.

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Pro

The Solar Generator 1500 Pro is ideal for beginner outdoor enthusiasts. Its portability makes it convenient for all your power needs on the go.

This package includes the high-capacity Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Power Station and six advanced magnetized foldable SolarSaga 200W solar panels. And with the Ultra-Charging System, you can charge the generator using either solar power or a wall outlet in just two hours.

Boasting a 1512Wh capacity and a maximum output power of up to 1800W, the Solar Generator 1500 Pro has all the power you need for your next road trip. And with its fully equipped solution for capturing, using, and ensuring the safety of clean energy, you can trust in its reliability.

The Solar Generator 1500 Pro will be available for pre-order starting on 16 January and will officially launch on 1 February in the US.

What makes the Jackery Pro series unique

The Jackery Pro Series boasts several unique features that set it apart from the competition. Both the Solar Generator 3000 Pro and the Solar Generator 1500 Pro are designed with safety in mind, meeting UL 94V-0 standards for shock resistance and fire retardancy. They also have zero emissions, making them an environmentally-friendly choice.

One of the standout features of the Pro Series is their industry-leading solar cells, which use Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology to maximize light absorption, even on cloudy days or at dawn and dusk. IBC is an industry-leading solar battery technology that’s hardly used at present - this means that these generators can charge efficiently and effectively, no matter the conditions.

In addition to their impressive charging capabilities, the Pro Series generators also have reliable discharging at low temperatures down to -20°C (-4°F). And with Jackery's new intelligent DUAL-chip battery management system (BMS) is smarter and safer with increased computing power compared to competitors' single-chip products - up to 80 million safety detections per second. This means you can trust that your devices will be protected, as the BMS regulates battery life and offers twelve forms of protection against unexpected scenarios, including overcharge, over-current, and thermal protection.

The Jackery Pro Series has already won considerable critical acclaim for its previous iterations - Solar Generator 1000 Pro and Solar Generator 2000 Pro. The Solar Generator 1000 Pro was introduced at IFA 2022, and the Solar Generator 2000 Pro was recently named one of the CES Innovation Awards Honorees. And now, Solar Generator 3000 Pro and Solar Generator 1500 Pro complete the lineup of Jackery's high-end Pro family.

Overall, the Jackery Pro Series offers a combination of efficiency, reliability, and safety, making them a top choice for portable solar power.

Jackery

Don't miss these amazing January deals!

If you're looking for a new solar generator, there's even better news - right now is the perfect time to buy.

Jackery is running a January promotion that's slashed 15% off the price of its Solar Generator Pro family with Ultra Charging.

Our readers in the US can see the discounted range here, with the deals running from 16 January until 15 February 2023.

If you're in the UK, meanwhile, the deals run from 9 to 15 January 2023, and you can check them out here.

Finally, for those readers in Germany, the link to the sale is here, and the dates are also 9 to 15 January 2023.