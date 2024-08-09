Key Takeaways Intel's next Innovation event won't happen until 2025, due to financial struggles.

The situation is bad enough that it recently laid off 15,000 workers.

Intel aims to bounce back with Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake chips later this year.

Intel next major "Innovation" event -- originally scheduled for September 24 and 25 in San Jose, California -- is being delayed until sometime in 2025, according to a notice being sent out to attendees, In a statement to PCMag, the chipmaker blames the situation on recent financial problems. "Given our financial results and outlook for the second half of 2024, which is tougher than previously expected, we are having to make some tough decisions as we continue to align our cost structure and look to assess how we rebuild a sustainable engine of process technology leadership," it says. "We express sincere appreciation to our partners, sponsors, exhibitors, developer communities and our larger team who had committed to support and attend the event."

Just a week ago, Intel said it was laying off some 15,000 people to fix its profit margins. The company reported losses of $1.6 billion for its second quarter alone, while at the same time planning to invest in more research and manufacturing capacity. In the near future, its events are mostly going to be limited to webinars, hackathons, and other smaller-scale meetups. The company could conceivably shift some of its Innovation material to IFA, an annual consumer electronics show in Berlin -- this year taking place between September 6 and 10.

Another issue impacting Intel is a bug with its 13th- and 14th-generation desktop CPUs. If it rears its head, the bug can cause irreversible damage, and Intel is still scrambling to provide both immediate replacement units and a long-term patch.

Why is Intel in such a bind?

Intel's greatest problem is competition from rival chipmakers like AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. While it's still dominant in the PC space, a lot of the market has shifted towards sectors like mobile devices and AI processing. On top of that, Intel has fought to keep up with shrinking die sizes, and its competitors have been making inroads into its usual turf. There are now Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs, and many gamers are choosing AMD processors to be more cost-effective and avoid Intel's CPU glitch. Apple's Mac computers have used first-party silicon for multiple generations now.

Intel is hoping to turn things around later this year with its Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake chips. The latter are likely to find their way into many laptop and handheld PCs, thanks to major improvements in AI processing and battery efficiency.