Insurance rates tend to change almost as frequently as the weather, so we're showcasing Insurancey, which is a superb comparison site.

Most insurance experts would generally recommend that you regularly check auto insurance prices once in a while to ensure that you have chosen the right insurer with the right rates. This is because insurance providers will usually factor in a number of external factors such as existing market trends to arrive at a personalized cost for their policies.

As a result, it is not uncommon to be faced with dozens of coverage choices and insurance cost options only to be confused about the best way to proceed. It is for this reason that comparing multiple car insurance quotes is critical, and Insurancey happens to do an excellent job of facilitating this need.

This online comparison site allows car owners to instantly compare auto insurance quotes from various insurance companies in minutes. Naturally, we decided to dive deeper into what makes the company so unique.

So, let’s get started!

What should you know about Insurancey?

Insurancey is a free auto insurance comparison platform that offers users a simple way to compare insurance quotes from top-rated insurance firms in the country. The online service is partnered with dozens of insurers to provide car owners with accurate and up-to-date rates based on your criteria and personal details.

It is also a free service that makes money from the insurers that it refers consumers to, so there is no financial commitment that car owners need to worry about when comparing quotes.

Also, given that it works with a wide network of car insurance providers, it’s not beholden to a single company. This means that you can rest assured that it will provide you with an objective and independent view.

Insurancey’s search process is also designed to be fairly simple and straightforward, as it only takes a few minutes to fill out the information that the site requires from you to generate a quote. From there, the timing will depend on the amount of time you take to review the options presented to you before pinpointing the ideal provider and type of coverage.

The company also follows a strict privacy policy that ensures any information you submit on the site will not be sold for lead generation purposes. In other words, you don’t have to worry about having to deal with spammers repeatedly contacting you.

Insurancey is also a good reference site, as it does well to provide current and potential vehicle owners with useful information that they may need to know such as details about different car brands and their features.

Benefits of using Insurancey

There are a number of advantages that Insurancey can offer car owners who may be seeking to obtain affordable auto insurance coverage.

To start with, the service does well to help users save money by instantly providing access to multiple car insurance quotes from different providers on one single page. This enables you to compare what offers are out there, which makes it easy to pinpoint the lowest premiums that also do well to offer a fair amount of coverage.

Insurancey also designed its platform to provide car owners with speedy results, as the rates come straight from the insurers themselves. This means that you can not only expect to receive multiple auto insurance quotes in a matter of minutes but also be confident that the information is both accurate and reliable.

It also helps that the entire comparison process can be conducted online, which means there is no need to submit any excess paperwork or visit multiple auto insurance branches. You only need to fill out a simple online form and submit a few pieces of basic information to instantly view quotes from different insurance providers on a single page.

With an extensive network of licensed and reputable insurance providers, Insurancey also ensures that you have access to the right type of coverage and premiums that are best suited to your budget and requirements.

And since it is an independent comparison site, it has no allegiance to any single auto insurance partner. You can feel free to explore your options, with all the quotes being presented objectively to ensure that you make a well-informed decision.

Steps for obtaining free auto insurance quotes from Insurancey

Securing auto insurance coverage via Insurancey is pretty simple. However, you should keep in mind that it is not an insurer. It simply provides comparison quotes from affiliate insurers to help you obtain the best premiums and coverage.

In this respect, you can get started by following the steps below:

Step 1: Fill out the survey form

Head over to Insurancey’s homepage and input your ZIP code. You will then be required to enter personal details such as your name, phone number, email, and address. This also includes information about your past insurance history, driving history, and even details on your vehicle’s specifications, i.e. mileage, make, model, year, etc.

Step 2: Get matched with relevant providers

Once the form is submitted, you will be instantly matched with insurers that provide car insurance coverage in your area. Keep in mind that every insurance company has its own methods of evaluating rates, so each quote will be different, hence the need for a thorough assessment.

Step 3: Create a binding policy

Once you are confident that you have pinpointed the ideal policy, you can learn more about it by proceeding to the insurer’s website to finalize the process and create a binding policy on your preferred auto insurance coverage.

What impact does the type of car have on my car insurance rates?

When it comes to car insurance, you usually have some level of control over an important factor that can dramatically influence your premium, i.e. the type of car you drive.

This is because insurance companies calculate what rates you qualify for by taking into consideration the cost of repairs on that vehicle as well as the risk of claims on it.

After all, some cars are more expensive to repair or replace than others.

#1. SUV

SUVs typically come with more affordable insurance premiums since they tend to have high safety ratings. There is also a lower risk of speeding with these vehicles, and most owners tend to be experienced and responsible drivers. As such, the premiums tend to be reasonably affordable.

#2. Hybrid and electrified

EVs and hybrid vehicles come with high insurance rates because they use complicated drivetrains and battery systems that can be extremely expensive to repair or replace. Moreover, the unpredictability of technology typically increases the risk of problems associated with the vehicle, so you can expect most insurers to charge high premiums.

#3. Sports cars

Luxury sports cars come with extremely high insurance premiums, primarily because they would be very expensive to repair or replace. There is also a high risk of them being involved in accidents due to their high-performance nature. Thus, they tend to have the highest instance premiums in the market.

#4. Sedans

Most insurers typically place SUVs and sedans in the same bracket, with sedans being slightly cheaper to insure, as they are popular vehicles that are relatively inexpensive to repair. They also typically have low claim records, which makes them less of a risk for providers to insure.

What factors affect my auto insurance rates?

Car insurance providers will usually rely on a number of different factors to determine how much your premiums will be. As such, knowing these factors can be of great help when comparing auto insurance quotes as well as reviewing policy renewals.

For starters, the value of your vehicle is a major factor that insurance agents will look at, as the more expensive the car is, the more it will cost to repair or replace it. As such, insurance companies will often be more inclined to charge higher premiums to match.

Another contributing factor is your current age and level of driving experience. Most insurers will charge higher premiums to younger drivers, namely those under 25. This is because they are often considered to have less driving experience, which translates to a higher chance of potential collisions and accidents.

A poor driving record is another factor that can potentially impact the auto insurance rate you get, as it essentially indicates how much of a risk you are on the road. In other words, if you have a high number of traffic violations, collisions, or accidents, you can expect the car insurance provider to charge you more.

Location is also factored into the insurance provider’s calculations, as where you live often plays a part in how much you need to pay. After all, each state has its own local laws and regulations that can potentially impact how much you will be charged. For example, certain states with high-speed limits tend to have the most expensive insurance premiums due to the greater risk of potential road accidents.

What car brands are eligible for Insurancey?

As mentioned before, Insurancey is not a direct insurance provider but rather a comparison platform. As such, the site is open to all popular car brands in the market, whether it be Mercedes Benz, Toyota, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, and more.

Also, since Insurancey has professional ties to dozens of top insurance companies in the country, you can rest assured that you can get a quote for your vehicle without fail.

However, you need to remember that the make and model of the car that you drive often play a big role in the final insurance quote that you will receive. For instance, some car brands are more likely to be stolen than others, while other brands have a history of collision and personal injury claims more than others.