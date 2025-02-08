Summary Instagram focuses on personal identity through timelines and updates.

Pinterest is a hub for idea and topic exploration, emphasizing inspiration over individual posters.

Use Instagram for personal connection and Pinterest for idea generation.

Social media -- where comparison culture claws for approval and the reason screen time dominates so much of day-to-day life. However, it's also where so much inspiration begins, especially with two particular apps.

Both Instagram and Pinterest are home to pages, communities, and posts that exist to teach and inspire, but which one should you choose to help develop that seed of an idea in your head? As a voracious user of both apps, I'll break down the key difference between both and how I use them to my advantage.

What's the difference between Instagram and Pinterest?

A whole world, but not if you look closer

Both platforms were born in 2010, Pinterest coming into the world in January and Instagram in October of that year. Instagram and Pinterest are Irish twins in terms of age, but fraternal in their mannerisms and functions enough that they serve very different purposes. Besides a few different modern additions, they both retained their original purposes quite well.

Instagram is a feed-first, discover-second platform. Pinterest is discover-only. On Instagram, you can choose between browsing your homepage, the Reels page, or going to the 'Discover' page to either search for something specific or browse for random posts and Reels. This page is the most similar to Pinterest's layout, where the moment you open the app, your options are either browsing the homepage of recommended Pins or the search tab that gives you topic recommendations. I think of Pinterest exclusively as a search engine and Instagram as a social media app with search engine capabilities.

If you like a post or pin enough to save it, you can save it to a "Board" on Pinterest, or a "Collection" on Instagram. There are a few more clicks to do this on Instagram, as well as to access them later. Pinterest is much speedier in this regard.