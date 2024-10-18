Key Takeaways Instagram users can now easily add songs from their feed to Spotify.

TikTok already has a similar feature with Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

To add a song to Spotify, tap the song name on a post, click "Add." You'll have to link your Instagram and Spotify accounts.

Have you ever been scrolling through Instagram reels and heard a song you really liked? If you're like me and scrolling Instagram reels has become part of your daily routine, this new feature in collaboration with Spotify will be music to your ears.

The new feature allows Instagram users to add songs from their Instagram feed, such as in a post or reel, directly to their Spotify library quickly and easily.

"We know that music is all around you and sometimes that means right on your social media feed," Spotify said in a statement to 9to5Mac, "That’s why beginning today, Spotify is excited to unveil a new integration with Instagram that makes it even easier to capture and instantly add songs to Spotify from Instagram with just one simple tap."

The update is available now, just make sure your Instagram app is up-to-date.

Notably, TikTok already has a feature similar to this, and it's been out since last year. TikTok's feature works not only with Spotify, but Apple Music and Amazon Music also.

The new feature is easy to use and helps artists

Just link your Spotify and Instagram accounts and you'll be adding new songs in seconds

To add a song you heard on Instagram to Spotify, navigate to a post with music you like and simply tap the song name at the bottom of the screen.

This will take you to its audio preview page, where you can see the track and view other posts with it. Click the "Add" button that has the Spotify logo next to it. When you tap "Add" for the first time, it will ask you to link your Spotify account to your Instagram account.

When you tap the "Add" button, the song will be added to your liked songs on Spotify.

I tested the feature and it worked flawlessly. This is a nice collaboration to see from Spotify and Instagram.

As an avid Spotify user myself for over a decade, I love seeing features like this that help grow my Spotify library. The feature is especially great for artists, as fans can access their music more easily if they've heard it on Instagram now.

Hopefully, more music streaming apps will be added to Instagram in the future, like Apple Music and Amazon Music, which TikTok has.