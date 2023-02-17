Instagram has launched a new feature that allows creators to send text, photos, and videos to a group of followers.

Instagram has announced a new way for creators to send photos, videos, and text to their followers. Broadcast Channels is the feature's name, but it's only available to a select group of creators in the United States right now.

The new Instagram feature is set to grow in the coming months, the outfit says, with the ability to bring other creators into the same channel being just one of the tweaks in the works. Instagram also teased the ability to crowdsource questions for a future 'ask me anything' as well.

For now though, it's all about photos, videos, and text although "creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," Instagram said via a press release.

Instagram says that the new feature will allow people to leave a Broadcast Channel as they see fit, but they can also just mute it if they'd rather not receive notifications but still have quick access to content.

Meta

Instagram notes that creators who want to get in on the early access program can apply to do so, but does add that spots are limited which means that some might not get in immediately. Others will likely just have to wait until Broadcast Channels rolls out more fully.

In terms of interaction, only the creator who owns the channel can actually post to it, although everyone who is following it will be able to react to posts and take part in polls should they wish. In the future, creators will also be able to invite others "to discuss upcoming collabs, crowdsource questions for an 'ask me anything' and more," as mentioned earlier.

There are only a handful of accounts that currently have Broadcast Channels enabled, including creator and streamer Valkyrae, "meme sensation" Tank Sinatra, and two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.