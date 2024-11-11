Key Takeaways Instagram is finally fixing how your feed refreshes so you don't lose a post you're looking at.

The feature called "rug pull" intentionally refreshes your feed with new content, replacing what you were looking at.

Instagram will now load new content underneath, so you don't lose what you were looking at, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Have you ever read something on Instagram , had to close the app for whatever reason, and then reopened it only for your feed to refresh and lose the content you were looking at? This has been an age-old issue on Instagram , and it's been driving me crazy for years. But, it appears Instagram is finally going to fix it.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Instagram is addressing the issue of losing content in your feed when you open the app. He addressed the change in an Instagram story post that has since been posted to Threads by user _blunderchief (via TechRadar).

Instagram did this intentionally, until now

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the feature was "very annoying"

What Instagram fixed was internally called "rug pull" by the company. Essentially, what would happen is when you open up Instagram and start reading a post, your feed seconds later would automatically refresh with new content, and you would lose what you were reading. I've had this happen to me countless times, and I'm sure it's frustrated some of the other hundreds of millions of users that browse Instagram on a daily basis.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said rug pull was done intentionally, so that while Instagram was loading content it would still show you something. Mosseri said the feature was good for engagement purposes, but was "really annoying," so the company decided to stop doing it to enhance the user experience.

What Instagram now does instead is load new content underneath the content you're already looking at, rather than just replacing it like it previously did. This is a huge quality of life change for Instagram, and will make it far easier to view content. You will no longer have to worry about losing something you were viewing if you had to put your phone down for a few minutes.