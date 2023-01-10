A redesign to the Instagram home screen will start to roll out in February, which will change navigation for users.

The app's owner, Meta, has announced that it plans to remove the Instagram Shop tag from the bottom icon bar entirely. Businesses will still be able to set up shops on the social sharing application, but must run them through the feed itself, stories, reels and ads.

The other major change is that the bottom navigation bar will feature the "plus" sharing icon front and centre. That therefore moves from the top bar.

The Reels icon that is currently centre of the navigation bar will move to the right - where the Shop icon currently sits.

This change, claims Instagram, is to make sharing images and videos easier: "Starting in February, we are changing Instagram’s navigation to make it easier for people to share and connect with their friends and interests," it posted on a help page.

It is not clear exactly when the changes will be rolled out and whether it will take a while to get to all regions, or not.

Instagram has also recently added other new sharing features, including Notes, which enables users to add small messages to their profiles.