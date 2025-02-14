Summary Instagram is testing a new feature that allows users to discreetly dislike comments.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, says the feature may be used to make the comment section on the platform more "friendly."

The dislike button is currently only available to a small group of users for testing.

If you've ever wanted to express your dislike for a comment on Instagram , you may soon be able to do just that.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the popular social media app is testing a feature that allows users to dislike comments. If you decide to dislike a comment, your action remains private, and no dislike count is displayed on the app. The dislike icon is represented by a downward-facing arrow next to the like button on a comment.

As the feature is still being tested, it is currently only available to a small group of users. There’s a chance it won’t be rolled out more widely if Instagram decides against fully implementing it, but only time will tell.

"Some of you may have seen that we're testing a new button next to comments on Instagram -- this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment," Mosseri said on Threads.

The intent is to make Instagram more 'friendly'

It seems the main reason Instagram has decided to test and implement this feature is to make comments more "friendly." Mosseri states that the feature may be used in the future so that if enough users dislike a comment, it will not be shown at the top of the comments section when viewing a post.

"Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comment ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram," Mosseri said on Threads.

Instagram's approach to the dislike button thus far reminds me of YouTube's handling of the dislike button for videos and comments. On YouTube, users cannot see when you hit the dislike button, and the number of dislikes is not displayed anywhere. Both Instagram and YouTube show the number of likes a post or video has received. This feature is currently in testing, but it may be rolled out to more broadly if Instagram likes the feedback it receives from testers and the community.