Key Takeaways Insta360 GO 3S upgrades include 4K video, enhanced water resistance, and new features like Interval Video mode.

The compact GO 3S features a magnetic design and a modular design for easy and versatile use.

Battery life may be a concern, with a 38-minute runtime, hot temperatures in use, and delayed image processing.

Insta360 launched the original GO miniature action camera in 2019, and it has certainly come a long way since then. One of the biggest changes in this series was with the GO 3, which introduced the Action Pod, an accessory that turned the tiny device into a more familiar action cam form factor by adding a display and extending the battery life. Now, the company has announced yet another step forward with the GO 3S.

The latest version of the GO series brings quite a few worthwhile updates. The most notable upgrade is the addition of 4K video, up from the 2.7K max of the GO 3. It is now waterproof to 33 feet, as opposed to the GO 3's 16 feet. There is also a new Interval Video mode, which automatically powers on and shoots a series of clips based on predetermined settings. Plus, a MegaView FOV provides a more realistic look with less distortion and cleaner edges, slow motion footage is possible up to 100 fps at 1080p or 100 fps at 2.7K, and it is Dolby Vision-ready with greater dynamic range.

In case all that isn't enough, the GO 3S is now compatible with Apple Find My, so you can find the camera should you misplace it (a feature I currently wish GoPro had). Finally, there is an additional accessory available with the GO 3S. The new Quick Reader lets you rapidly back up footage to a microSD card while charging the camera, freeing up camera space and enabling direct editing on your phone without downloading the files first.

Price, availability, and specs

The Insta360 GO 3S is available for purchase now in 64GB or 128GB capacities for $400 and $430, respectively. You can choose between Arctic White or Midnight Black colors. The Standard Bundle comes with the camera and Action Pod, Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard.

Since the Action Pod is the same as the GO 3, current GO 3 users who want the higher quality camera can upgrade with a standalone camera (no Action Pod or accessories) for $240 for the 64GB version or $270 for the 128GB version.

What I liked about the Insta360 GO 3S

Tiny but high-quality

One of the best parts of the Insta360 GO series, including the new GO 3S is just how small it is. Although action cameras, in general, aren't large devices, they can be somewhat bulky when it comes to wearing the camera. The GO 3S is extremely easy and comfortable to wear because of how tiny it is.

The camera unit's magnetic design makes it much easier to attach accessories, of which there are plenty. I especially like the magnetic pendant, which is worn like a necklace and keeps the GO 3S securely attached during hands-free footage. It was very nice for my bike rides, as it was more out of the way than a handlebar mount.

Using the camera is relatively easy, with the most used settings, such as field of view (FOV), shooting mode, and zoom level, appearing in shortcuts on the Action Pod's home screen. You can even use the Action Pod as a remote control with the camera unit out of reach and adjust settings from afar as well. Plus, the touchscreen display will show you what's on the camera even when it's not in the Action Pod, so you can verify your framing.

Close

Of course, none of the above features and tools matter if the quality isn't worthwhile. While the GO 3S doesn't provide the same quality as the 5.3K-capable GoPro Hero 12 or the 5.7K of the Insta360 X4, it is surprisingly good for such a tiny device. It's more than enough for capturing family memories or creating Instagram Reels. The stabilization also does a nice job of smoothing out video, even during activities with lots of movements. Photos also look nice, and the ability to shoot RAW is a bonus for getting extra detail out of files.

What I didn't like about the Insta360 GO 3S

Small size means smaller battery life

Unsurprisingly, the GO 3S's miniature size, combined with an enhanced chip with 50% more CPU computing power, comes with some compromises. The GO series' battery life isn't as good as that of other action cameras, but that dips even further with the GO 3S. Insta360 promises a run time of 38 minutes for the camera unit and 140 minutes total with the Action Pod. That's down from 45 minutes and 170 minutes, respectively, for the Go 3. It's definitely not a device for recording long adventures as a result.

In addition to the low battery life, the Insta360 GO 3S gets quite hot when in use. It doesn't take long to heat up, and it's especially noticeable when shooting 4K video. In fact, the camera warns that 4K video will cause overheating if you aren't in a situation with air flowing past the camera.

Close

While I really appreciate that the GO 3S makes it easy to switch from horizontal to vertical shooting, the camera doesn't always get the orientation right. For example, I used the camera on a bike ride and had it mounted vertically on the magnetic pendant, but the camera recorded it as horizontal footage. That wouldn't be an issue if it was easy to adjust after the fact. But, perplexingly, there is no rotation tool in the Insta360 app. So, to fix it, I have to download the file to my phone, rotate in a different program, and then re-upload to the Insta360 app if I want to use the editing tools there. For longer videos, that's a big time and battery suck.

My final complaint with the Insta360 GO 3S is the massive delay that happens when taking photos. When I first started using the camera, none of my photos turned out because I put down the camera before it even took the shot. With some imprecise timing, I found that it takes roughly two seconds to take a JPG + Raw photo and 4.3 seconds total to take and save a JPG + Raw file. While that doesn't seem like a long time, it does take getting used to when actually taking photographs since phones and non-action cameras take the image instantly.

Should you buy the Insta360 GO 3S

The Insta360 GO 3S is a fantastic choice for most people who would like action camera features and functionality but don't need the cinematic quality of the GoPro or Insta360 X4 cameras. It's easy to use, small enough that it won't take up any room in your pocket or bag when traveling, and still takes quite good quality video and photos. Just be sure to have a battery charger on hand if you're on the go since the battery life won't get you very far.