The Insta360 Go 2 has been one of our favourite action cameras since it launched in 2021. It's absolutely tiny, probably the smallest full-featured action camera that money can buy, and that means it can be used in situations where even things like GoPros are too large and heavy.

The Go 2 is undoubtedly a niche camera, not everyone is going to want or need something so small, especially when using it to its fullest requires you to pair it with a smartphone app.

However, for many, it's become an incredibly useful little filmmaking tool - and with the introduction of the Insta360 Go 3, it's set to get even better along with being much easier to use. So, what's new with the latest micro action camera? We've compared the two models in great detail, so you can find out which model is right for you.

Specs, pricing and availability

The Insta360 Go 2 was released in March 2021 at a price of $299 with 32GB of onboard storage. A 64GB version was released later in November 2021 at a price of $329. Both models have been widely available ever since.

The Insta360 Go 3 launched on June 27 2023 and is available to purchase now. There are three storage options to choose from. The 32GB version costs $379, the 64GB model is $399 and the 128GB model is $429.



Insta360 Go 3 Insta360 Go 2 Video Resolution Up to 2.7K 30fps Up to 1440p 50fps Photo Resolution Up to 2560x2560 Up to 2560x2560 Battery Go 3: 310 mAh, Pod: 1270 mAh Go 2: 210 mAh, Pod: 1100 mAh Size 54.4x25.6x23.2 mm 52.9x23.6x20.7 mm Weight Go 3: 35.5g, Pod: 96.3g Go 2: 26.5g, Pod: 63.5g Water Resistance IPX8 (5m) IPX8 (4m) Lens 11.24mm f/2.2 11.24mm f/2.2

Design

The design changes are where you'll find the biggest difference between these two cameras, at least in terms of user experience. We were really impressed with the Insta360 Go 2's charging case solution, which integrated a remote control and a mini tripod into its design, but the Insta360 Go 3 takes that idea to the next level.

With the Go 3, you get an Action Pod, which is essentially a charging case that turns the Go 3 into a traditional action camera, complete with a touchscreen LCD where you can frame your shots and change your settings. The best part is that the viewfinder works wirelessly, so you can check your framing and change settings remotely while the camera is mounted. The screen also flips vertically, so you can use it at low angles, or to film yourself vlog-style.

The Go 2's case had little flip-out legs so it could be used like a tripod, but they weren't the most sturdy thing around. However, it also included a 1/4-20 tripod thread, allowing you to use it any camera mount around. This is suspiciously absent on the Go 3's Action Pod, but that's because it's been replaced by something that's arguably better.

The Go 3 adopts a magnetic clamp mounting system, and it's very similar to the system used by DJI's Action 2 and Osmo Action 3. In the box, you get a clamp-to-tripod-thread adapter, and it includes a rotating ball head for easy framing. The best part is that the magnetic clamp works with both the Action Pod and the Go 3 itself, meaning that you can securely attach either option very quickly. The Go 2 had accessories that would allow it to be mounted without the case, too, but they were either less secure or more finicky to set up.

When it comes to the cameras themselves, the Go 3 has put on a few pounds compared to the Go 2. It's slightly larger in all dimensions and weighs about 9 grams more. This is no big deal for most people, but if you're planning on sticking this camera on a micro drone, those 9 grams will be very noticeable.

On the plus side, that extra weight translates to much better battery life. There's a 310 mAh pack in the Go 3, compared to 210 mAh on the Go 2, and Insta360 says this results in a 50 per cent increase in shooting time standalone. You should now be able to manage up to 45 minutes of recording without the pod, while the Go 2 tends to conk out around 30 minutes.

Software and features

The Insta360 Go 2 and 3 use the same Insta360 app as each other, and all of Insta360's cameras, for that matter. This means that if you've used an Insta360 camera before, you're in for a very familiar experience, and that's a good thing.

Insta360's software is very intuitive and feature-packed, we'd say it's one of the brand's strong points. The app experience is faster and more reliable than GoPro's offerings, and there's a very good desktop app, too, which is something GoPro sorely lacks.

There are some new recording modes this time around, too. The Go 3 supports pre-recording, which means that the Go 3 can capture either 10, 15 or 30 seconds of video before you press the record button. Though this feature does significantly lower the camera's battery life.

You can do loop recording, if you want to use it like a dash cam, and you can schedule record times, too. This is great if you want to record a timelapse of the sunrise, for example, you can schedule in the record time and not have to get up in the middle of the night to start your timelapse.

Video performance

The biggest difference in image quality between the Go 3 and the Go 2 is the fact that the Go 3 can record higher-resolution videos. It shoots at up to 2.7K, compared to just 1440p on the Go 2. It's also had some software tweaks to refine the image processing, and we think it looks a little less grainy than the Go 2 in the majority of scenarios, with a slightly higher dynamic range.

In addition, you can tweak the image to your tastes more or this model. There are different levels of sharpening available via the menu in the Action Pod, and this is something we were really happy to see, as the default sharpening is quite aggressive on the Go 2. There are also lots more picture profiles, or filters, to choose from with the Go 3. The Go 2 offers just standard, vivid and LOG profiles, whereas the Go 3 has all manner of different profiles, including options for biking, snow, night scenes and urban environments.

There are also dual microphones for stereo recording on the Go 3, while there's only a single mic on the Go 2. In all honesty, neither of these cameras are too impressive when it comes to audio capabilities, but there's an audible improvement with the Go 3, even if it is minor.

Both cameras support 360-degree horizon levelling and benefit from Insta360's excellent FlowState stabilisation. Our favourite way to shoot with these cameras is in the FreeFrame Mode (which is called Pro Video on the Go 2). This allows you to select your FOV and aspect ratio after shooting, so you can render vertical, horizontal and square format videos of the same clip. You can even change the stabilisation mode in post, it's super flexible. We were, however, disappointed to learn that the Go 3 still maxes out at 1440p 50fps when shooting in this mode.

Conclusion

The Insta360 Go 3 takes everything we loved about the Go 2 and makes it better. It can shoot at higher resolutions, is much easier to use thanks to the new Action Pod, has longer standalone battery life and is quicker to mount with the new latching magnetic system.

There are, however, a few things that make the older Insta360 Go 2 a more appealing option. Firstly, it's much cheaper, even at full price, and can often be found discounted now that it has been around for a while. Secondly, it's lighter and smaller, which means that it's ideal for attaching to micro drones and RC planes. Sure, that's a fairly niche use case, but it was one of our favourite ways to use the Go 2, and we'll likely continue to opt for the older model in that scenario.

The Go 2's AirPods-style clamshell case is also easier to slip into your pocket and provides better protection for the lens. So if you plan on carrying your mini action camera in your pocket, you may want to take that into consideration.

On the whole, though, most people will have a much better time with the Go 3. It's just so much easier to understand and operate compared to its predecessor, and that's all thanks to the excellent Action Pod. Now, it's just like using a GoPro, but with all the benefits of a tiny thumb-sized chassis and remote video monitoring. We love it.