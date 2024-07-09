Key Takeaways Insta360 Flow Pro is an AI-tracking gimbal for iPhones, integrating DockKit for subject-tracking technology.

It features easy one-tap pairing, a multi-functional design, and supports over 200 third-party iOS apps.

The gimbal offers 360° Infinite Pan Tracking, Deep Track 3.0 for precise subject tracking, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

iPhones are quite advanced in their video and content creation capabilities. But sometimes, you need more stabilization than what they offer or need to shoot hands-free, which is where phone gimbals come into play. Action camera company Insta360 has announced a new gimbal option for iPhone users with the Insta360 Flow Pro. This new device is an AI-tracking gimbal made specifically for iPhones and is the first gimbal integrated with DockKit, Apple's subject-tracking technology.

The latest gimbal from Insta360 "builds upon the sophisticated, innovative design of Flow, our first gimbal that broke us into this new market, said JK Liu, founder of Insta360. "Flow was praised for its all-in-one design, portability, and best-in-class AI tracking, but we wanted to enhance it to meet our users' needs for unparalleled efficiency. By integrating DockKit, Apple's cutting-edge subject-tracking technology, and continuing to improve our leading AI technology, Flow Pro offers an even more seamless way to track, edit, and film."

Insta360 Flow Pro features

Easy tracking, 360 rotation, and multi-functional design

The Insta360 should be incredibly easy to use, thanks in part to the one-tap pairing. It uses your iPhone's NFC function to automatically recognize your phone and connect with a tap. Then, it will automatically reconnect each time after that first pairing. Attaching your phone is also fast with the magnetic phone clamp or new MagSafe-compatible magnetic phone mount. It's essentially an instant setup.

Since the Flow Pro tracks with your iPhone's native camera app, you can start shooting immediately with either your front or rear camera with zero fuss. Should you prefer to film with a third-party app, you're in luck as well since it works with over 200 third-party iOS apps.

The Pro Flow features a SmartWheel for quick access to various settings. There are four main modes, including Auto (a beginner-friendly mode), Follow, Pan Follow, and FPV, that automatically adjust settings based on how you move. It is also compatible with gesture control, so you can use the gimbal for hands-free creation.

Tracking is definitely one of the highlights of the Flow Pro, though. It utilizes Insta360's Deep Track 3.0, which can precisely track subjects in real time. The Flow Pro keeps all of the existing features of Deep Track 3.0, including person re-identification, zoom, and slow motion tracking, but adds even more useful features. For example, you can now track pets such as dogs, cats, and horses. A new LED tracking ring light makes it easier to check if the Flow Pro is actively tracking with a quick glance.

Most notable, though, is the new 360º Infinite Pan Tracking, meaning the gimbal can rotate 360 degrees horizontally while tracking subjects, leading to fewer interruptions in your footage. In video footage, it looks like a mini, stationary robot that keeps its gaze continuously fixed on you (or whoever your subject is)

The Flow Pro is a multi-functional device, serving as a gimbal, a selfie stick that extends to 8.5 inches, a power bank with a 2900mAh battery, and a tripod. Plus, there's a built-in cold shoe for adding a mic when you want better audio quality. The entire device only weighs 13 ounces and folds down to just 3.1 by 6.4 by 1.4 inches, making it easy to keep in your bag when on the go. Insta360 promises up to 10 hours of battery life, keeping you filming for longer.

Insta360 Flow Pro availability and pricing

The Flow Pro gimbal is available for purchase as of today for $149.